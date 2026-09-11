US lawmaker condemns DHS deportation post

Washington, Sep 11 (IANS) Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi condemned an official US Department of Homeland Security social media post that depicted a man identified as “Mr. Singh” in a deportation graphic and told him to leave American roads.

The Illinois Democrat described the post as racist and warned that government messaging targeting a widely used Sikh surname could fuel xenophobia against an entire community.

The Transformers-style graphic depicted “Mr. Singh” as a villain, told him to “get off our roads” and warned him to “self-deport or find out,” according to a statement released by Krishnamoorthi’s office.

“Our government should never use its power to demonize people or suggest that their faith, heritage, or identity means they do not belong here,” Krishnamoorthi said.

“Yet in an official social media post styled as a movie poster, the Trump Department of Homeland Security depicted a man labeled ‘Mr. Singh’ as the villain, told him to ‘get off our roads,’ and warned him to ‘self-deport or find out.’”

The lawmaker said the surname used in the graphic was shared by more than 160,000 people in the United States.

Singh is one of the most recognisable Sikh surnames. It is also widely used in India and by Indian-origin communities around the world.

“When the government demonizes a name carried by so many Sikh families, it fuels xenophobia and casts suspicion on an entire community,” Krishnamoorthi said.

“Sikh and South Asian Americans are as American as anyone. This is our country and our home, and there should be no room for hate here.”

The controversy comes as the Trump administration steps up immigration enforcement and uses official social media accounts to promote its deportation policies.

Krishnamoorthi was born in New Delhi and raised in the United States. He represents an Illinois congressional district with a substantial immigrant population and has frequently spoken on issues affecting Indian-American, Sikh and other South Asian communities.

--IANS

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