Former White House press secretary urges American parents to vote Republican in midterm elections

Washington, Sep 11 (IANS) Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt urged American parents to turn prayer into political action, asking them to vote for Republican candidates in the November midterm elections.

“As mothers, as parents, as Americans, we are called to pair our prayer with action,” she said in her address the Republican midterm convention in Dallas.

“So, my fellow Americans, on November the third, pair your prayer with action, and get out and vote.”

Leavitt spoke about praying for her two young children, Nico and Vivy.

“I firmly believe a mother’s prayer is one of the most powerful spiritual forces on planet Earth,” she said.

She praised President Donald Trump as a defender of American freedoms and credited his administration with action on immigration, taxes, crime and cultural issues.

“There is no greater defender of our freedoms and protector of our country than my boss, the 45th and 47th presidents of the United States,” she said.

Leavitt recalled being in the Oval Office when Trump returned to the White House in January 2025. She said he immediately began signing executive orders and answering questions from journalists.

She claimed illegal immigration and violent crime had fallen to record lows and praised law enforcement officers.

“President Trump and Republicans will always back the blue,” she said.

Leavitt also defended tax legislation passed by congressional Republicans. She described it as “the largest middle-class tax cuts in American history” and said it put more money into the pockets of workers.

She accused Democrats of voting against tax cuts, investment accounts for children and an expanded child tax credit. She also said Democratic economic policies would produce “empty opportunities and broken communities”.

Leavitt recounted an occasion when Trump learnt about a young law enforcement officer who was killed by an allegedly undocumented drunken driver. She said Trump asked her to locate the officer’s parents and then called them.

“The president, as usual, could not have been kinder,” she said. “He assured him that he saw his son’s story. His son was a hero.”

Leavitt also praised Republican policies restricting gender transition procedures for minors and transgender participation in women’s sports. She said Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. were working to remove chemicals from food.

“President Trump only has two more years of being the leader of our great nation,” she said. “But he needs your support to vote for Republicans up and down the ballot.”

Leavitt addressed the closing night of the Republican Party’s two-day midterm convention in Dallas.

--IANS

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