September 11, 2026 9:06 AM हिंदी

70 Americans unaccounted for after Nepal disaster

70 Americans unaccounted for after Nepal disaster

Washington, Sep 11 (IANS) About 70 Americans remain unaccounted for in the Nepal-China border region after a disaster destroyed roads, bridges and entire villages, the US State Department said.

Eighteen Americans have reached safety, according to figures released by the department as of noon EDT on Thursday (US local time).

“The safety of Americans in the affected area remains our highest priority,” a State Department spokesperson said. “Despite the significant operational challenges, we are using every available means to locate, account for and assist U.S. citizens and their families.”

The department’s team in Kathmandu has met all the families who travelled to Nepal, the spokesperson said. Consular officers in Washington are also maintaining regular contact with families in the United States.

“The conditions responders are operating in within Nepal are extraordinarily difficult,” the spokesperson said. “This disaster destroyed roads, bridges, entire villages, and, in some areas, completely altered the landscape – some previously inhabited places are covered by displaced soil and rocks several feet deep.”

Helicopter operations have also been hampered by the destruction. Pilots are flying through narrow valleys where roads, riverbanks and other familiar landmarks have disappeared.

Thin air at high altitude has made some missions extremely dangerous or impossible, according to the spokesperson.

The United States offered to assist with search-and-rescue work on the first day of the emergency, the department said. Nepal’s government initially declined the offer after determining that its own agencies could handle the operations, according to the spokesperson.

“The United States offered to support search-and-rescue operations on day one; however, the Nepali government declined our initial offer and determined that its own government could handle search-and-rescue operations,” the spokesperson said.

“Eventually, under international pressure, it let several foreign teams in to assist with specialised rescue in hydropower tunnels.”

The scale of the wider disaster remains enormous. About 5,100 people were still reported missing, the department said.

“This is a rapidly evolving operation, and we are working closely with our local partners on the ground to adapt to conditions as they change,” the spokesperson said.

--IANS

lkj/rs

LATEST NEWS

Kayla Ewell marks 17 years of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ as she remembers Vicki Donovan

Kayla Ewell marks 17 years of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ as she remembers Vicki Donovan

Trump unveils sweeping midterm agenda

Trump unveils sweeping midterm agenda

AI boom gives global growth lift: IMF

AI boom gives global growth lift: IMF

His inspiring words still reverberate across world: PM Modi remembers Swami Vivekananda’s historic Chicago address on September 11

His inspiring words still reverberate across world: PM Modi remembers Swami Vivekananda’s historic Chicago address

Global energy shock not over, warns IMF

Global energy shock not over, warns IMF

Rajasthan urban polls: Voting begins in 147 civic bodies in second phase

Rajasthan urban polls: Voting begins in 147 civic bodies in second phase

Trump says Congress may not need to clear $5,000 payout

Trump says Congress may not need to clear $5,000 payout

Usha stays home With newborn as Vance rallies GOP ahead of midterms

Usha stays home with newborn as Vance rallies GOP ahead of midterms

Vance casts midterms as fight for America

Vance casts midterms as fight for America

Sharat Saxena undergoes six-hour spine surgery at 76, heads home and parties

Mr. India fame Sharat Saxena undergoes six-hour spine surgery at 76, heads home and parties