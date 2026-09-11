PM Modi says BRICS Summit will see positive, meaningful discussions on global issues

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said leaders from across the world will gather in New Delhi over the next few days for the BRICS Summit, expressing confidence that the high-level meeting will witness positive and meaningful discussions on various issues with the welfare of the world in mind.

“Over the next few days, leaders from around the world will gather for the BRICS Summit. I am confident that the Summit will see positive and meaningful discussions on various issues with the welfare of the world in mind,” PM Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.

The Prime Minister also shared a Sanskrit shlok (verse), highlighting the importance of cultivating relationships with virtuous people and promoting dialogue and goodwill.

“A person should always live among the virtuous and cultivate their company. A person should engage in discussion and foster friendly relations with the virtuous, because mutual goodwill, dialogue and friendly relations strengthen peace and cooperation,” (loosely translated from Sanskrit).

As BRICS Chair 2026, India will host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, bringing together leaders of BRICS Member and Partner Countries as well as Outreach Invitees.

During the summit, leaders are expected to exchange views on strengthening intra-BRICS cooperation on common priorities and share perspectives on global and regional matters of mutual importance, according to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Earlier on Thursday night, the venue for the summit, Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, was being readied to host the high-profile gathering, with representatives and leaders from across the world expected to come together from September 12 to 13.

“This is Delhi. This is the moment. With its heritage glowing and Bharat Mandapam gearing up, the capital puts the finishing touches in place for the 18th BRICS Summit,” the official X handle of the 18th BRICS Summit said on Thursday.

“Delhi is gearing up for the 18th BRICS Summit. Soon, the world will meet at one table,” it said in an earlier post on X.

--IANS

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