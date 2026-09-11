Communism is on march in US: Trump Jr

Washington, Sep 11 (IANS) Donald Trump Jr. warned that “communism is on the march” in the United States as he urged voters to protect his father’s political agenda by supporting Republican candidates in the November midterm elections.

Addressing the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, the US president’s eldest son presented the election as a contest between what he called common sense and left-wing extremism.

“We have two competing visions battling for the soul of America,” Trump Jr. said. “It’s common sense versus extremism.”

He began with a tribute to conservative activist Charlie Kirk on the first anniversary of his assassination. Trump Jr. described Kirk as a friend who defended “faith, family, freedom, and patriotism”.

“We will not back down. We will not fold,” he said. “We will honour Charlie by carrying his torch to save this nation that we all love so dearly.”

Trump Jr. said Kirk was willing to give a microphone to people who disagreed with him and engage them in respectful debate.

“But the left doesn’t want conversation, guys,” he said. “They want obedience. They want total control of your life.”

He outlined what he described as common-sense positions. These included free speech, strong borders, an immigration system prioritising US citizens, constitutional rights and merit-based opportunities.

“Friends, these are not extremist positions,” he said. “They are common sense.”

Trump Jr. accused Democratic candidates of embracing democratic socialism, which he equated with communism. He said socialist systems enriched a small group of elites while leaving ordinary people dependent on the government.

“The truth is, the story of socialism is a story of mass suffering,” he said.

He cited his childhood visits to communist Czechoslovakia, where he stayed with his maternal grandparents. He said his grandfather taught him about self-reliance and the dangers of socialism.

“He showed me the breadlines and the rationing,” Trump Jr. said. “I saw the despair and hopelessness with my own eyes.”

He argued that Republican control of Congress was needed to preserve the Trump administration’s policies on immigration, energy, crime, government diversity programmes and food regulation.

Trump Jr. also defended tax provisions dealing with overtime, tips and Social Security. He said they were directed at working Americans, not the wealthy.

“CEOs don’t get paid extra for overtime, and they certainly don’t work for tips,” he said. “These tax cuts help normal, everyday working Americans who need and deserve to keep more of their paychecks.”

He warned Republicans against becoming complacent after Trump’s 2024 victory.

“None of us, not a single one of us, can afford to sleep through the midterms,” he said. “The next Congress will help decide whether that mandate moves forward or whether Washington steps in and stops it dead in its tracks.”

--IANS

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