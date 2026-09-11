Amitabh Bachchan expresses regret over not learning music, vows to pursue it at 84

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan opened up about an unfulfilled desire to learn music and play musical instruments.

In an upcoming episode of the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, the megastar admitted that he still feels sad about not having learnt the art despite having a deep interest in it.

The revelation came during a fun interaction with contestant Kritagya Nayyar, a content creator, who requested Bachchan to play the popular game ‘This or That’ on the show.

Kritagya said, “Sir, meri ek request hai. Maine bataya tha ki main content banata hoon. Sir, aapse bada content creator koi nahi hai is country mein.”

Kritagya then spoke about Amitabh Bachchan’s contribution to Indian cinema and the country before explaining that he wanted to play the game so he could also make a reel and gain a few followers.

During the game, Kritagya asked Bachchan whether he would prefer to relive a day from his past or experience a day that he had never lived but always wished to.

Amitabh Bachchan said, “Sir, sach kahen toh hamare jeevan mein itni ghatnayein hui hain ki pata nahi kaunsa din dobara jeena chahenge. Aur doosra hissa hai ki aisa koi din jeena jo ab tak nahi jiya.” (Sir, honestly, so many things have happened in our lives that I don't know which day we would want to relive. And the second part is about living a day that we have never experienced before)

He then revealed that learning music was one such unfulfilled wish.

“Sir, sangeet humne nahi seekha hai aur uski bahut khwahish thi. Ye jo log saaz bajate hain, sitar hai, peti hai, aur jo gaayak hote hain, unko dekhkar humein bahut dukh hota hai. Jab hum unhe sunte hain toh kehte hain, ‘Itna badhiya kaise gaa lete hain?’ Ye sab humne kabhi seekha hi nahi,” he said. (Sir, I never learnt music, although I had a great desire to. When I see people playing musical instruments, the sitar, the harmonium, and singers, I feel very sad. When we listen to them, we wonder, ‘How can they sing so beautifully?’ These are things we never learnt)

Amitabh further added, “Ghar mein, sir, sangeet seekhne ke liye jitne yantra hone chahiye, woh sab ikattha karke rakhe hue hain. Unke upar hum phoolon ki mala chadha dete hain ki ek din aayega jab hum kuch seekhenge.” (At home, sir, we have collected and kept all the instruments that one would need to learn music. We even put a flower garland on them, saying that one day we will learn)

Reflecting on his age, the veteran actor added, “Ab 84 varsh ho gaye hain, kuch nahi aaya humein. Toh is baat ka humein bahut dukh hai.”

(Now 84 years have passed, and I still haven't learnt anything. That is something I feel very sad about)

---IANS

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