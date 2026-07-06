July 07, 2026 12:11 AM हिंदी

Trump says Putin wants Ukraine war to end

Trump says Putin wants Ukraine war to end

Washington, July 6 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Monday said he believes both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky want to end the war in Ukraine, expressing confidence that negotiations are making more progress than is publicly recognised.

Speaking at the White House after launching the "Trump Accounts" investment programme, Trump said he had recently held what he described as "a very good call" with Putin and expected Ukraine to dominate discussions during this week's North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Summit.

"I think he does feel pressure," Trump said when asked why Putin continued military strikes after speaking with him. "He wants to end it, and Ukraine wants to end it, and we're in talks, and we'll see if we can get it ended."

Trump said he remained optimistic despite the continuing fighting.

"I think we're getting much closer than people realise," he said. "President Putin wants it to end. I will tell you that very strongly. And President Zelensky actually wants it to end now."

The President said he expected further discussions at the upcoming NATO leaders' meeting.

"We're going to be going to NATO, and we're going to be talking about it," Trump said. "I think we're going to get it ended."

Trump described the conflict as one of the world's deadliest ongoing wars and cited what he said were mounting battlefield casualties.

"It's been a terrible situation," he said. "Thirty-six thousand people were killed in one month."

He also pointed to the growing role of unmanned systems on the battlefield.

"Drone technology... they're killing machines," Trump said. "You hide behind a tree, and it goes and gets you."

Trump contrasted the Ukraine conflict with other international crises in which he said his administration had helped prevent wider wars.

"I ended eight wars," he said, adding that he had expected the Russia-Ukraine conflict to be "an easier one" because he knew both leaders personally.

Trump said his recent conversation with Putin had reinforced his belief that a negotiated settlement remained achievable.

"I had a very good call," he said. "I think we'll... get it done."

The President's comments came ahead of his departure for the NATO summit, where the war in Ukraine is expected to remain one of the alliance's principal agenda items. Trump has repeatedly said he wants a negotiated end to the conflict while encouraging both Moscow and Kyiv to continue talks.

--IANS

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