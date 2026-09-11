Mr. India fame Sharat Saxena undergoes six-hour spine surgery at 76, heads home and parties

Mumbai, September 11 (IANS) Veteran actor Sharat Saxena has undergone a six-hour spine surgery at the age of 76, of which he gave a glimpse on Friday morning.

The actor despite the major surgery appears to be in high spirits as he begins his recovery. The actor shared a series of pictures from his hospital stay, followed by his journey home.

Sharat Saxena took to his social media account to share an update with the caption, “6 hour spine surgery- done CAN’T KEEP A GOOD MAN DOWN”. The pictures show the veteran actor lying on a hospital bed shortly after the surgery, smiling for the camera, with his family and friends by his side.

Another picture shows the actor on his way home, sitting in a car with his friends. He also shared a cheerful picture from what appears to be a small celebration, with the words “PARTY TODAY GYM TOMORROW” written across it. In another hospital photograph, he humorously wrote “NO MORE SOUP!!!”, while another picture carries the message “NO MORE WALKING STICK!!!”

The latest update comes days after Sharat Saxena had shared pictures of himself undergoing a standing MRI at a hospital ahead of his lumbar spine surgery. His caption at the time read, “Standing mri before lumbar spine surgery at Bombay Hospital.” He was seen strapped into an upright MRI machine while undergoing the scan.

For the uninitiated, Sharat who recently turned 76, has long been known not only for his acting but also for his remarkable fitness. Born on August 17, 1950, the actor has maintained a rigorous fitness routine well into his seventies.

In his past interviews, he had spoken about training for around two hours a day, saying that while a 20-minute workout would leave him exhausted when he was younger, he could train for two hours later in life and still feel good.

On the professional front, Sharat Saxena has had a career spanning more than five decades and has appeared in over 250 films across Hindi and other Indian languages. He is remembered for roles in films such as Mr. India, Tridev, Ghayal, Khiladi, Ghulam, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Phir Hera Pheri, Baghban, Fanaa, Krrish and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He was also recently seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer Son of Sardaar 2, mostly kown for playing villains.

–IANS

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