Vance casts midterms as fight for America

Washington, Sep 11 (IANS) Vice President J.D. Vance has asked voters to set aside their differences with the Trump administration and back Republican candidates in November, warning that the midterm elections would determine the country’s direction and the future inherited by its children.

Addressing a one-of-a-kind Republican midterm convention in Dallas, Vance cast the election as a fight over family life, economic security, immigration and American identity.

“Every American child is born an heir, is born with a birthright, born with the right to inherit the blessings of the greatest country on earth,” he said.

Vance began by recalling Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory. He said Americans had grown tired of factory closures, drug deaths, rising prices, crime and illegal immigration.

“You were not defeated,” he told the audience. “The radicals in Washington — they could take much from us, but they couldn’t take our will to fight back.”

The vice president also remembered conservative activist Charlie Kirk, whom he described as a close friend. Vance said Kirk had encouraged him from the convention floor when he addressed Republicans after becoming the party’s vice-presidential nominee in 2024.

“History will record that your father was a great man,” Vance said in remarks directed at Kirk’s children. “For those of us who loved your dad, we knew him as something even better than a great man, he was a good man.”

“I’m not asking anybody to agree with me on every single issue,” Vance said. “What I am asking you to do is to recognise the contrast with the radicals and recognise the achievements of the last 18 months.”

He credited the Trump administration with reversing illegal immigration, creating jobs, reducing violent crime and lowering drug costs. He also highlighted its actions on taxation and housing.

“We’ve ended taxes on Social Security. We’ve ended taxes on tips, and we’ve ended taxes on overtime,” Vance said.

“We have banned corporate tycoons from buying up our housing stock because we hold the simple belief that American homes ought to go to the American people,” he added.

Vance accused Democratic candidates of embracing open borders, higher taxes and policies hostile to traditional families. He argued that the election presented voters with a wider cultural and political choice.

“The contrast in this election, ladies and gentlemen, it’s not about this or that policy,” he said. “It’s about the party of common sense beating the party of the crazies.”

He ended with an appeal for party unity and stronger Republican turnout.

“This November is so much more than red team versus blue team,” Vance said. “It’s about fighting for our fellow citizens, for their dreams, and for the inheritance of a great nation.”

The November midterm elections will decide control of the US House of Representatives and Senate. Their outcome will shape the administration’s ability to advance its legislative programme during the remainder of Trump’s term.

Midterm elections are often viewed as a referendum on the sitting president. Republicans are seeking to mobilise Trump’s political coalition even though he will not be on the ballot.

--IANS

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