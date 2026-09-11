Trump says Congress may not need to clear $5,000 payout

Washington, Sep 11 (IANS) President Donald Trump has said he believes congressional approval may not be required for his proposed $5,000 payment to every adult US citizen, a day after unveiling the plan ahead of the November midterm elections.

Trump told CBS News Texas that the money would have to be spent inside the United States. He described the proposal as an infusion into the domestic economy.

“We think not,” Trump said when asked whether Congress would need to approve the payments. “I think they will do it if we needed it, but we think not.”

The president tied the proposal to tariff revenue and investment in American manufacturing.

“The country is doing so well. We've taken in trillions of dollars in tariffs and other things,” Trump said.

“We have now, uh, over $20 trillion worth of manufacturing plants and other investments being made in the United States, which is far greater than ever before,” he added.

Trump announced the proposed payments during a Republican gathering in Dallas on Wednesday. He said every adult US citizen would receive $5,000 if Republicans retained control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The president placed one condition on how recipients could use the money.

“We do have a one proviso, and that's that the money be spent, uh, people spend their money in the United States,” Trump said.

“We don't wanna have that money spent in other countries. And we think it's something that's really good, popular, and it's a great infusion,” he added.

Trump also used the interview, conducted at the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas, to urge his supporters to approach the midterm elections as if he were personally on the ballot.

“Now, this time I'm not running, so it's a big difference when you're running and not running,” he said. “I'm just asking the people, all you people that are listening, pretend I'm running because we have to win.”

Trump said Republican victories were needed to preserve the direction of the country.

“This is very, very important,” he said. “We can't let this, we have the hottest country anywhere in the world, and we can't let it go.”

The president also expressed confidence about Republican support among Hispanic voters in Texas. He pointed to his performance in counties along the US-Mexico border during the 2024 presidential election.

“I just have a great feeling for Hispanic. They have a great feeling for me,” Trump said.

The proposed dividend could cost more than $1 trillion if extended to every adult US citizen. Independent estimates place the adult citizen population at about 240 million. The proposal did not include a detailed funding or implementation mechanism.

--IANS

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