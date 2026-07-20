Trump and Infantino booed during FIFA World Cup final trophy ceremony

New York, July 20 (IANS) US President Donald Trump and FIFA chief Gianni Infantino faced jeers from spectators upon taking the field to present the World Cup trophy, following Spain's victory in the final, before the US president attempted to gatecrash Spain’s victory party.

Trump arrived at the stadium on Marine One, with the president’s helicopter first flying over the stadium about 45 minutes before kick-off. He received "scattered boos" following the performance of the U.S. national anthem when Trump was briefly shown on the stadium's video boards, according to The Guardian.

Trump was seated in a suite behind thick glass with Infantino. Other dignitaries and former players sat nearby, including Spain’s king, Felipe VI, Canada’s prime minister, Mark Carney, and Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum.

However, when the US president and Infantino came on to the field for the presentation after Spain clinched victory, boos rang out around the stadium and ambient crowd noise rose to 84 decibels when Trump entered the field.

The situation grew more awkward following the trophy presentation when Trump attempted to remain on the stage to join the Spanish squad's celebrations.

In a video circulating all over social media, Spain player Rodri initially nudged the US President to step aside before Infantino stepped in to guide him toward the edge of the podium. Despite the intervention, Trump remained standing alongside the players during the team's victory festivities.

Earlier, the summit clash descended into chaos immediately after the final whistle, with players exchanging punches and Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes grabbing Spain’s Eric Garcia by the throat. Beyond the clash with Garcia, Paredes tackled Gavi to the ground, shoved him in the face, and seemed to kick a boot toward the 21-year-old Barcelona midfielder. At the same time, Molina appeared to swing a punch at Rodri, causing the Spanish captain to stop and angrily confront the Argentine defender.

--IANS

bc/