July 26, 2026 9:49 AM हिंदी

Raveena Tandon introduces her pet dog to Disha Patani at airport

Raveena Tandon introduces her pet dog to Disha Patani at airport

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon recently shared a heartwarming moment with Disha Patani at the airport as she introduced her furry companion to the actress.

A video from the airport showed the ‘Mohra’ actress walking with her pet dog. She was seen introducing her furry companion to Disha Patani, who was also walking through the airport. The ‘Malang’ actress was seen affectionately touching the dog and sharing a sweet moment with the adorable pet. For the outing, both the actresses kept in casual in black outfits. While Raveena opted for a black co-ord set, Disha exuded charm in a sleeveless black top paired with matching trousers. The two actresses were also seen engaging in a conversation at the airport.

Raveena, who is known for her affection towards pets, often shares glimpses of her furry companion on social media. Last month, the ‘Dulhe Raja,' actress, known for her compassion towards animals, rescued a puppy named ‘Bhairav’ from an airport and helped him find a forever home. The actress, who often advocates the message of ‘Adopt, Don’t Shop’ on social media, shared the heartwarming rescue story with her followers.

Last year, Raveena Tandon had asked Air India to take cues from another airline that had allowed pet parents to travel with two furry companions.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon was last seen in the action-adventure comedy “Welcome to the Jungle,” which hit theatres on June 26, 2026. In the film, the actress portrayed the character of Zoya. The project also marked her reunion with her “Mohra” co-star Akshay Kumar after 22 years.

Talking about Disha, she is gearing up for the release of her film ‘Awarapan 2.’ The romantic drama also stars Emraan Hashmi and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

--IANS

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