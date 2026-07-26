July 26, 2026 11:43 AM हिंदी

Anupam Kher gifts a special surprise to Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika on her birthday

Anupam Kher gifts a special surprise to Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika on her birthday

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a heartwarming glimpse of his bond with late filmmaker-actor Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika and revealed a special gesture that brought a smile to her face.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Special 26’ actor shared pictures with Vanshika from her visit to his office and penned an emotional note about their relationship. Anupam wrote that some relationships are not defined by blood but by love, trust, memories, and promises that remain forever. The actor also revealed that he could not be with Vanshika on her birthday but had called and wished her.

Anupam also shared that he surprised Vanshika with a new phone before she left. However, he said the gift was not just about the material gesture but about seeing the happiness and smile it brought to her face. Sharing their video, the 71-year-old actor wrote, “The beautiful and talented! Some relationships are not defined by blood. They are defined by love, trust, memories… and a promise that silently lives on. My dearest Vanshika came to meet me at my office today. I couldn’t be with her on her birthday on the 15th, though I had called and wished her. So today became our little birthday celebration.”

“We spoke about books, films, her studies, dreams, and, as always, so many memories (of Satish) that make our conversations special. Time simply flew by. Before she left, I wanted to give her something she would carry with her every single day. So I surprised her with a new phone. It wasn’t really about the gift. It was about seeing that beautiful smile on her face, the kind of smile that fills your heart with gratitude. Life has a strange way of keeping the people we love connected. And moments like these remind me that affection, care, and family are choices we make with our hearts.”

Anupam Kher concluded the post by saying, “God bless you, my dearest #Vanshika. May you always have the courage to dream, the strength to face every challenge, and the wisdom to remain the beautiful human being that you are. I will always be there for you. Lots of love. Always. Anupam Uncle @vanshikakaushik_15 #Life #Love #Memories.”

Kher and Satish Kaushik shared a deep and enduring friendship that lasted for several decades. The two actors worked together in several memorable projects and shared a strong bond beyond their professional association.

Following Satish Kaushik’s demise on March 9, 2023, Anupam Kher paid an emotional tribute to his close friend, whom he fondly remembered with heartfelt words. He also stood by Satish’s family during the difficult period, offering support and care to his wife and daughter Vanshika.

--IANS

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