CWG 2026: English gymnast Gabriel Langton discharged from hospital after terrifying fall

Glasgow, July 26 (IANS) English gymnast Gabriel Langton has been released from hospital as he continues to recover from the horrific fall during the men’s team final at the Commonwealth Games, British Gymnastics said.

Langton fell head first to the floor after missing his catch on the horizontal metal bar, three metres in the air. The 19-year-old needed lengthy treatment on the mat after a horrible fall in the final rotation at The Arena, leading to a lengthy delay to the action.

He was eventually led away on a trolley after being moved on to a stretcher with his head and neck braced. Langton was seen to be conscious and moving his legs and arms before leaving the arena floor.

The British Gymnastics shared an update on Langton saying he is cleared of any serious injury.

"Gabriel was transferred to the hospital as a precautionary measure overnight and underwent multiple scans today, with very positive results. Thankfully, he has been cleared of any serious injury complications and will be discharged to return to the team hotel this evening," it said in a statement.

"He is in good spirits and hugely grateful for the many messages of support and the excellent care provided by the medical teams. He will be discharged to the team hotel under the care of the Team England medical team this evening," it added.

Langton had pulled off an impressive floor and rings routine to help put England in a position to defend their gold before they eventually finished in the silver medal position as Canada claimed their first gold medal in the event in 20 years.

Langton, who was unable to join his teammates on the podium as England collected their medals, received his medal when he joined his team at a team hotel. "It’s amazing to see Gabriel Langton back at the team hotel with his silver medal," team England shared after Langton arrived at a team hotel.

--IANS

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