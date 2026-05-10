May 10, 2026 11:25 AM हिंदी

Trisha Krishnan smiles ear-to-ear as Vijay prepares to be sworn-in as 13th CM of Tamil Nadu

Trisha Krishnan smiles ear-to-ear as Vijay prepares to be sworn-in as 13th CM of Tamil Nadu

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Actress Trisha Krishnan, who predominantly works in Tamil cinema, attended the swearing-in ceremony of her rumoured beau, actor and politician Vijay on Sunday in Chennai.

The actress was seen in a happy mood, and she was captured in the lenses of the photographers leaving her home for the ceremony.

For the occasion, the actress opted for a teal and gold saree paired with a cream blouse as she headed to Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai for Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister.

Her mother, Uma Krishnan, also accompanied her. This comes after Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) failed to form the government multiple times earlier after the May 4 polling results.

Finally, Vijay is forming the government in Tamil Nadu with the support of several smaller parties after Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly elections. The supporting allies include the Indian National Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian Union Muslim League, and Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam. Together, these parties helped TVK cross the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly.

Vijay’s party emerged as the single largest party after it secured 108 seats in the recently conducted Tamil Nadu assembly elections. With its victory, TVK has ended the alternating rule of the State’s two dominant Dravidian parties, DMK and AIADMK.

The Governor has also directed Mr. Vijay to seek a vote of confidence in the Assembly on or before May 13, 2026.

In February this year, it was reported that Vijay’s wife of close to three decades, Sangeeta Sornalingam, had filed for divorce, citing infidelity and alleging an affair with an unnamed actress. Days after that, in March, Vijay and Trisha wore matching cream and gold outfits as they attended a wedding reception in Chennai.

--IANS

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