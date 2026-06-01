22 rowers included in TOPS development group ahead of Asian Games 2026

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC), in its 174th meeting on Monday inducted multiple rowers into the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Development Group ahead of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya and other upcoming events.

The list has been finalised following the completion of annual national selection trials and crew finalisation by the Rowing Federation of India (RFI).

A total of 22 Rowers are now a part of the TOPS Development group across six boats. This crew will now prepare for major international competitions featuring Rowing, including the Asian Games and World Cup circuit. Among the prominent names inducted are Paris 2024 Olympian Balraj Panwar, Asian Games 2022 silver medalist Arvind Singh, Asian Games 2022 double medalist Jaswinder Singh, and more.

These 22 rowers have been grouped across different boats, including Men’s Single Sculls (M1X), Men’s Double Sculls (M2X), Men’s Quadruple Sculls (M4X), Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls (LM2X), Men’s Coxed Eight (M4-) and Women’s Coxless Fours (W4-). While the majority of the inducted athletes are being prepared with a direct focus on the Asian Games 2026 cycle, some crews are also part of India’s broader international development pathway targeting future competitions, like the Commonwealth Games 2030 set to be hosted in the country.

The induction of these multiple Indian rowers into the TOPS Development Group is another effort to build sustainable bench strength across several boat categories rather than focusing only on individual medal prospects. With India set to host the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2030, the strengthening of rowing infrastructure and athlete depth remains key. Rowing has not featured in the Commonwealth Games since the 1986 edition in Edinburgh, but can be set for a return in the centenary edition of the games.

Full list of TOPS development rowers inducted:

Men’s Single Sculls - Arvind Singh

Men’s Double Sculls – Navdeep Singh, Kulwinder Singh

Men’s Quadruple Sculls – Balraj Panwar, Satnam Singh, Jakar Khan, Salman Khan

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls – Lakshay, Ujjwal Kumar Singh

Men's Coxed Eight – Jaswinder Singh, Nitin Kumar, Babulal Yadav, Yogesh Kumar, Ghurde Vipul Satish, Saurav Kumar, Iqbal Singh, Sannee Kumar, Dhananjay Uttam Pande

Women’s Coxless Fours – Gurbani Kaur, Poonam, Tendenthoi, Aleena Anto

--IANS

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