India’s industrial production clocks 4.9 pc growth for April as new IIP series kicks in

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) India’s industrial production clocked a 4.9 pc growth in April this year, compared to the same month of the previous year, propelled by a robust growth in the manufacturing sector, according to the new series data with base year 2022-23 released by the Ministry of Statistics on Monday.

The manufacturing sector, which accounts for more than three-fourths of the index of industrial production (IIP), posted an impressive 6.2 per cent growth during April compared to the same month of the previous year. The sector plays a key role in providing quality jobs to the young graduates passing out from the country’s engineering institutes and universities.

Within the manufacturing sector, 17 out of 23 industry groups have recorded a positive growth in April 2026 over April 2025. The top three positive contributors for the month in this segment are manufacture of motor vehicles which recorded a 12.7 per cent growth, manufacture of electrical equipment (19.2 per cent) and manufacture of machinery and equipment (12.9 per cent).

The electricity and gas supply sector recorded a 4.9 per cent increase during April while water supply, sewerage and waste management posted a 6.6 per cent growth.

However, the mining sector proved to be a laggard, posting a negative growth of (-) 5.1 per cent during the month.

The figures on use-based classification show that the production of capital goods, which comprise machines used in factories, jumped by a robust 11.7 per cent in April this year. This segment reflects the real investment taking place in the economy which has a multiplier effect on the creation of jobs and incomes going ahead.

There was also a 4.5 per cent increase in the production of consumer durables such as electronic goods, refrigerators, and TVs during April, reflecting the higher consumer demand for these items amid rising incomes.

The infrastructure and construction goods sector also recorded a growth of over 9 per cent during the month, driven by the government’s big-ticket investments in highways, ports and railway projects which create large-scale employment and drive up the overall economic growth rate.

The base year revision exercise for the new series was undertaken under the aegis of the Technical Advisory Committee for Base Year Revision of the All India Index of Industrial Production (TAC-IIP). The Committee's report was released on May 25, 2026, laying the foundation for a more robust, relevant, and comprehensive measure of industrial production in India, the statement added.

--IANS

sps/na