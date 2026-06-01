June 01, 2026 6:29 PM हिंदी

Masterclass in selective moral outrage: Iran slams EU for condemning strikes against Kuwait

Masterclass in selective moral outrage: Iran slams EU for condemning strikes against Kuwait

Tehran, June 1 (IANS) Iran's Foreign Ministry on Monday slammed the European Union (EU) for blaming Tehran for exercising its right to self-defence against "US aggression launched from bases in neighbouring countries", terming it "hypocritical, reckless and a masterclass in selective moral outrage."

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei defended Iran's actions to carry out strikes on the bases and assets that are used to launch attacks against Tehran, terming it as a "lawful exercise" of self-defence.

"The EU’s statement blaming Iran for exercising its right to self-defence against US aggression launched from bases in neighbouring countries is a masterclass in selective moral outrage; it is hypocritical and reckless. The EU must remain faithful to the rule of law and the principles of the UN Charter that it has long claimed to uphold. It must stop appeasing aggressors while blaming those who respond to unlawful attacks," Baqaei posted on X.

"Iran’s strikes against those bases and assets that are used to launch unlawful attacks against Iran are a lawful exercise of self-defence. States have an established legal obligation not to allow their territory or assets to be used for invading other countries," he added.

The foreign ministry statement came after the EU on May 29 condemned Iran's attack against Kuwait and reiterated its full solidarity with people and government of Kuwait.

The statement released by the 27-nation bloc reads, "The EU strongly condemns the latest attack by Iran against the State of Kuwait, violating its sovereignty according to International Law, and reiterates its full solidarity with the Government and people of Kuwait. Such attacks pose a serious threat to regional security and stability."

The EU called on all parties to respect international law by all parties, including the principles of the United Nations Charter and international humanitarian law.

"UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which urged Iran to cease its attacks against the Gulf states and Jordan, must be fully implemented. The EU will continue to support all efforts towards de-escalation and advocate for a sustainable solution regarding the war between the US, Israel and Iran," the European Union said in a statement.

--IANS

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