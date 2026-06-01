June 01, 2026 6:26 PM हिंदी

French navy intercepts Russian tanker, Kremlin calls it 'international piracy'

French navy intercepts Russian tanker, Kremlin calls it 'international piracy' (File Image)

Paris, June 1 (IANS) France’s President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said that the French Navy intercepted a new tanker under international sanctions, originating from Russia.

“The French Navy intercepted a new tanker under international sanctions yesterday morning, originating from Russia: the Tagor. Our determination is steadfast and unwavering. This operation was carried out in the Atlantic, in international waters, with the support of several partners, including the United Kingdom, in strict compliance with the law of the sea,” Macron wrote on X.

He noted that it is unacceptable for ships to circumvent international sanctions, violate the law of the sea, and “fund the war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine for more than 4 years.”

According to him, these vessels, “which fail to adhere to the most basic rules of maritime navigation, also pose a threat to the environment and to everyone's safety.”

In response, Dmitry Peskov, the Russian President's Press Secretary, called France’s actions illegal.

"We consider such actions illegal; they border on international piracy," he said.

In April, the European Council adopted the 20th package of sanctions against Russia.

“They include 36 designations encompassing both the upstream and downstream segments of the Russian energy sector, including the exploration, extraction, refining, and transportation of oil. Revenues from Russian oil exports are further suppressed through listings focusing on the shadow fleet ecosystem, including entities operating in third countries, as well as a significant maritime insurer,” according to the European Council.

In January, Macron said the French Navy boarded an oil tanker coming from Russia, during an operation conducted on the high seas in the Mediterranean.

“The activities of the ‘shadow fleet’ contribute to financing the war of aggression against Ukraine,” Macron noted on X.

Meanwhile, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that the conflict in Ukraine is nearing an end, as evidenced by the situation on the battlefield.

–IANS

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