From Surat diamonds to Kashmir saffron: How India-Oman CEPA could transform bilateral trade

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) The India-Oman CEPA which came into effect on Monday is likely to benefit labour-intensive MSME clusters in gems and jewellery, textiles, leather, handicrafts, agri-exports, marine products, engineering goods and pharmaceuticals across more than 25 States and Union Territories, while simultaneously creating a gateway for Indian firms to access the wider GCC market through Oman.

In Gujarat, export-oriented industries such as Surat’s diamond and jewellery sector, Rajkot’s engineering goods manufacturers, Jamnagar’s brass components industry and Morbi’s ceramics cluster are expected to gain from enhanced trade access.

Handicrafts from Kutch, marine products, technical textiles, specialty chemicals and renewable-energy equipment manufacturers may also see increased export opportunities.

Maharashtra’s jewellery exporters in Mumbai, auto component makers in Pune, processed food industries in Nashik and engineering firms in Aurangabad are among sectors likely to benefit.

Leather products from Kolhapur, pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals, electrical equipment and fruit exports including grapes and pomegranates are also expected to gain momentum.

Tamil Nadu, one of India’s major manufacturing hubs, could see benefits flowing to Tiruppur’s garment exporters, Coimbatore’s machinery and pump manufacturers, Chennai’s automobile component industry and leather clusters in Ambur and Vellore.

In Rajasthan, Jaipur’s gemstone and jewellery sector, Jodhpur’s handicraft industry, Kishangarh marble traders and Bhilwara textile manufacturers are likely to find new export opportunities under the proposed trade pact.

Uttar Pradesh’s export clusters, including Moradabad brassware, footwear industries in Kanpur and Agra, Bhadohi carpets and Noida’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem, are expected to benefit significantly.

Punjab’s hosiery sector in Ludhiana, sports goods manufacturers in Jalandhar, bicycle component makers and agricultural machinery exporters may see increased demand from Gulf markets.

Haryana’s auto component clusters in Gurugram and Faridabad, along with Panipat’s home textile industry and processed food manufacturers, are also likely beneficiaries.

The Delhi-NCR region could benefit through apparel exports, fashion accessories, electronics manufacturing, IT-enabled services and design-intensive MSMEs.

In eastern India, West Bengal’s Darjeeling Tea, leather products from Kolkata, engineering units in Howrah, jute products and seafood processing industries may gain improved market access.

Kerala’s spice exports, including pepper, cardamom and nutmeg, alongside coir products, seafood, coconut-based industries and Ayurvedic products, are also expected to witness stronger trade prospects.

Andhra Pradesh’s seafood and shrimp exporters, chilli product manufacturers and electronics producers may benefit from the agreement, while Telangana’s pharmaceutical and vaccine industries could strengthen their presence in Gulf markets.

Karnataka’s coffee, silk, aerospace components, electronics and medical devices sectors are also expected to gain.

Odisha’s seafood exports, handicrafts and aluminium downstream products may see new opportunities, while Madhya Pradesh’s soy products, pulses, spices and food processing industries could benefit from greater export integration.

States such as Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand are also expected to gain through rice products, forest produce, silk, honey, engineering goods and fabricated metal products.

Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh could witness stronger exports of pharmaceuticals, herbal products, processed fruits and organic products.

In Jammu and Kashmir, traditional sectors such as Pashmina, saffron, carpets, apples, walnuts and handicrafts are expected to receive a boost under the proposed CEPA framework.

--IANS

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