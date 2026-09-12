Together, we will usher in third golden decade of BRICS cooperation: Xi Jinping on China's chairship

Beijing/New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) With China all set to assume the 2027 BRICS Chairship, country's President Xi Jinping on Saturday announced that Beijing will seize the opportunity to build consensus and work with all parties to plan for the future.

“President Xi Jinping announced that China will take over the BRICS chairship next year and host the 19th BRICS Summit. The Chinese side will seize the opportunity to build consensus and work with all parties to plan for the future. Together, we will usher in the third golden decade of BRICS cooperation,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning posted on X.

The spokesperson also noted that President Xi pointed out that the war in the Middle East has inflicted losses on all countries and is against the common interests of the international community.

“On the situation in the Middle East, President Xi Jinping pointed out that this war has inflicted serious losses on the people of all countries in the region, and it is against the common interests of the international community. The relevant parties should keep to the direction of political settlement, and work for a permanent, comprehensive ceasefire. China will work with fellow BRICS members to play a due role in bringing peace and tranquility to the Middle East,” the spokesperson stated on X.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

At the start of the meeting, PM Modi expressed gratitude to President Xi for China's support for India's BRICS chairship.

"I feel very happy in welcoming you. I thank you for your positive statement at the BRICS Summit. I express my gratitude for the support and cooperation received from China during India's BRICS chairship. We now have the opportunity to discuss bilateral cooperation. Once again, a warm welcome to you in India."

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other officials were also present at the meeting.

As BRICS Chair 2026, India is hosting the two-day 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from Saturday, bringing together leaders of member and partner countries, as well as outreach invitees.

–IANS

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