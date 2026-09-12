Armaan Malik reacts to netizens saying that he & Amaal are ungrateful to Salman Khan

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Singer and composer Armaan Malik reacted to netizens saying that he and his brother, Amaal Malik are ungrateful to Salman Khan after Amaal recently called out Salman Khan Films team for not giving him credit in a post celebrating 11 years of the track 'Main Hoon Hero Tera' from 'Hero'.

Amaal, who has composed the track, had shared a comment on the celebratory post, pointing out that he was not given his due credit. Later on, the post was edited with due credit to Amaal.

A netizen slammed Amaal and his brother Amraan Malik, calling them 'ungrateful'.

The X user wrote, "Whah a shameful behavior from the two brothers.. the support they got should have gone to more grateful and worthy people."

Armaan responded to this by asking the netizens to come up with an original song and later see them not being given their due credit.

The singer and composer shared on the micro-blogging site, "I’d be curious to hear how that feels :) Don’t talk about gratitude. I’ve always been grateful for my beginnings, but I also know how hard it has been to reach where I’ve reached. If we don’t fight for our right, no one will."

On Friday, Salman Khan Films shared the 11th anniversary post for 'Hero' that featured the track 'Main Hoon Hero Tera'. However, they left out the composer and lyricist of the song.

Lashing out, Amaal commented, "Whoever is handling the page or the social media of @skfilmsofficial, I love the audacity you have shown by leaving out the composer, & the lyricist of the song lol!"

"It doesn’t look nice that a song that is created with the pain, blood, sweat and tears of a music composer & his lyric writer, is celebrated without the creators being respected or even mentioned. Learn to do the basics otherwise delete this page. Don’t delete my comment, let Salman sir see it as well, so that he knows you guys screwed up", he went on to add.

--IANS

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