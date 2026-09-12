BAPS Paris Mandir hosts diplomats from 43 nations in celebration of India-France cultural ties

Paris, Sep 12 (IANS) More than 50 UNESCO ambassadors and diplomats representing 43 countries gathered at the newly inaugurated BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir in Bussy-Saint-Georges the other day for a special Indo-French Cultural Open Day, celebrating cultural dialogue, shared values and the enduring friendship between India and France.

Hosted by the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO, the event brought together ambassadors, permanent delegates and senior diplomatic representatives from countries across Europe, Africa, Asia, the Arab States, the Americas and the Caribbean, along with UNESCO officials.

The wide-ranging participation gave the event an international character, with diplomats from diverse cultural and geographical backgrounds coming together to experience Indian heritage in contemporary France.

The delegates travelled from UNESCO headquarters in Paris to Bussy-Saint-Georges, where they were welcomed at the 'Festival of Culture' village. They were invited to share a traditional Indian meal before attending a programme highlighting the history of the Mandir and the values of service, cultural understanding and dialogue associated with the institution.

Vishal Sharma, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, addressed the gathering and described the Mandir as "a remarkable celebration of India's civilisation, heritage and Indo-French collaborative masonry".

Highlighting the significance of the temple in the context of UNESCO, Sharma said culture and heritage were at the heart of the organisation.

"Here, Indian cultural heritage has travelled across continents, not as a museum artefact, but as a living tradition," he said, describing the Mandir as "Made in India, built in France, celebrated by the world".

A special film screened during the programme showcased the new Mandir and the collaboration behind its construction. It highlighted how centuries-old Indian craftsmanship and sacred architectural traditions were combined with modern French engineering and expertise.

Bhavisha Patel, a lead BAPS volunteer, shared her experience of selfless service and spoke about the role of volunteering in giving people purpose, confidence, friendships and opportunities to contribute to society.

She highlighted the contribution of thousands of volunteers who dedicate their time alongside professional and family responsibilities, often without recognition or reward, guided by the simple question, "How can I help?"

Inspired by His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, Patel said the shared spirit of service brought people together to contribute to the creation of the Paris Mandir and accomplish something beyond the efforts of any individual.

Jyoti Hosagrahar, Deputy Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, said the Mandir reflected the concept of living heritage and the cultural dialogue promoted by UNESCO.

"UNESCO attaches great importance to initiatives such as this, which celebrate cultural diversity, strengthen bonds between communities, promote intercultural dialogue and mutual understanding," she added.

Hosagrahar said the temple demonstrated that heritage was a living process and represented the richness of cultural diversity.

She added that heritage and craftsmanship could foster dialogue, mutual respect and social cohesion among people from different backgrounds.

The ambassadors and delegates subsequently took part in a guided tour of the Mandir. They later gathered for refreshments and shared their reflections on the Open Day and their experience of the temple.

Sanjay Kara, project lead of the Mandir, said it was a privilege to welcome ambassadors and diplomats from around the world and share Mandir's beauty and values with them.

He said His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj had inspired the Mandir to become a place that brings people together in a spirit of peace, respect and understanding.

"To see representatives of 43 nations gathered here today was a beautiful expression of that vision," Kara added.

--IANS

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