Robust participation in BRICS reflects confidence in India’s chairship: MEA

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday stated that the robust participation in the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi reflected the importance attached to BRICS, its expanding engagement with the developing world and the Global South and the confidence placed in India's chairship.

The remarks were made by Sudhakar Dalela, Secretary of Economic Relations at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during a media briefing held on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

“The summit itself was only the visible peak of the much longer effort, eight months of sustained work that began when India took up the BRICS Chairship in January. During the course of the year, we have organised more than 350 meetings both in person and virtually across thematic clusters, ministerial meetings, working group meetings, business sessions, people-centric activities and initiatives,” Dalela noted during the briefing.

The BRICS members' session on Saturday was held on the theme of 'Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism'.

“At the session, BRICS leaders spoke from their perspective, national perspective, but there was a broad convergence on the need to strengthen and to make our global governance institutions more representative, inclusive, effective and responsive to today's realities. The leaders reiterated support for comprehensive reform of the United Nations, including its Security Council, with greater representation of developing countries and for reform of the international financial architecture to give developing countries and the Global South a stronger voice,” the MEA Secretary highlighted.

He noted that the discussion reaffirmed the foundations of BRICS cooperation anchored in mutual respect, equality, solidarity, openness, inclusiveness, and consensus, with differences addressed through dialogue and consultations.

The leaders also discussed the impact of ongoing conflicts and economic challenges, and underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy and peaceful resolution of differences.

“Honourable Prime Minister, in his intervention, underlined the importance of strengthening the voice of the Global South and reforming global governance to make it more representative, inclusive and responsive to contemporary realities; he emphasised the need for BRICS to remain focused on tactical cooperation and development-oriented outcomes that can improve the lives of our people,” Secretary Dalela noted.

He mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared four specific initiatives for collaboration within BRICS. He spoke about a BRICS Troika mechanism and shared the idea of building a BRICS roadmap on global governance reform. PM Modi also spoke about establishing a seafarer emergency support initiative network to help seafarers in distress around the world and also about the Global South negotiation support to build capacities in the Global South for officials and young professionals to enhance their skills and capacity in new and emerging areas of technology and global rulemaking.

“The adoption of the New Delhi Declaration was among the signing outcomes of India's leadership, demonstrating that BRICS members can forge consensus on matters of global importance,” the Secretary highlighted.

The senior diplomat mentioned that there are more than 50 practical outcomes across four pillars of priorities: resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability.

“BRICS leaders also were given a tour of Bharat Innovate, which was curated specially for our public leaders and partners and delegation members and business people who are in Delhi right now for the summit, and the Bharat Innovate exhibition showcased India's achievements and potential in innovation, entrepreneurship, technology and development,” Secretary Dalela stated.

He noted that India remains fully committed to the outcome of the summit and to the New Delhi BRICS Leaders' Declaration.

“The true measure of a chairship is not simply the number of meetings that are held; it is the quality of participation, the ability to build consensus and outcomes that are created,” the Secretary highlighted.

–IANS

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