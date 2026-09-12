England close in on India in WTC standings after Birmingham win, Pakistan suffer more

Birmingham, Sep 12 (IANS) England moved further away from Sri Lanka, and a little closer to India in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table after beating Pakistan in the third Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, which saw them sweep Pakistan at home.

Joe Root and Jordan Cox led the way with half centuries as the Three Lions chased down 130 to win by eight wickets and register their first home whitewash of Pakistan as they won the three-match series 3-0.

Even though they are unlikely to play the WTC final next year at The Oval, they have consolidated their sixth spot in the nine-team standings, making more ground on Sri Lanka and moving closer to two-time finalists, India.

Coming into the third Test, England had 62 points to their name in 15 matches with a PCT of 34.44 after being deducted 14 points for slow-over rate offences. The Edgbaston win saw them take their points tally to 74 from 16 games as their PCT increased to 38.54 per cent, still significantly behind India's 51.51 PCT.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have lost further ground in the WTC standings. They were already at the dead bottom ahead of the Birmingham loss, and their PCT has now gone further down from 16.67 per cent to 14.81 per cent as they have just two wins and were also docked eight points for slow-over rate.

Australia continue to hold the top spot in the WTC standings. They have 96 points and a PCT of 80 per cent after their 1-1 draw against Bangladesh. South Africa occupy the second spot with 36 points from four matches and a PCT of 75, followed by New Zealand, who sit close in third with a PCT of 72.22 per cent from six matches.

Bangladesh are ahead of India due to their Darwin win and occupy the fourth spot with a PCT of 55.56 per cent in six matches. India have 68 points from 11 games and a PCT of 51.52 after winning the two-match Sri Lanka series 1-0, where they failed to win the second rubber.

Sri Lanka and West Indies are seventh and eighth, respectively, in the points table. The Lankan side has a PCT of 33.33 in six matches, while the Windies tally a PCT of 20.83 from 12 games.

The top two will secure the places for the WTC final from June 9 to 13.

--IANS

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