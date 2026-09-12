September 12, 2026 8:00 PM हिंदी

England close in on India in WTC standings after Birmingham win, Pakistan suffer more

England close in on India in World Test Championship (WTC) standings after their win in Birmingham, Pakistan suffer more and slip down the standings. Photo credit:

Birmingham, Sep 12 (IANS) England moved further away from Sri Lanka, and a little closer to India in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table after beating Pakistan in the third Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, which saw them sweep Pakistan at home.

Joe Root and Jordan Cox led the way with half centuries as the Three Lions chased down 130 to win by eight wickets and register their first home whitewash of Pakistan as they won the three-match series 3-0.

Even though they are unlikely to play the WTC final next year at The Oval, they have consolidated their sixth spot in the nine-team standings, making more ground on Sri Lanka and moving closer to two-time finalists, India.

Coming into the third Test, England had 62 points to their name in 15 matches with a PCT of 34.44 after being deducted 14 points for slow-over rate offences. The Edgbaston win saw them take their points tally to 74 from 16 games as their PCT increased to 38.54 per cent, still significantly behind India's 51.51 PCT.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have lost further ground in the WTC standings. They were already at the dead bottom ahead of the Birmingham loss, and their PCT has now gone further down from 16.67 per cent to 14.81 per cent as they have just two wins and were also docked eight points for slow-over rate.

Australia continue to hold the top spot in the WTC standings. They have 96 points and a PCT of 80 per cent after their 1-1 draw against Bangladesh. South Africa occupy the second spot with 36 points from four matches and a PCT of 75, followed by New Zealand, who sit close in third with a PCT of 72.22 per cent from six matches.

Bangladesh are ahead of India due to their Darwin win and occupy the fourth spot with a PCT of 55.56 per cent in six matches. India have 68 points from 11 games and a PCT of 51.52 after winning the two-match Sri Lanka series 1-0, where they failed to win the second rubber.

Sri Lanka and West Indies are seventh and eighth, respectively, in the points table. The Lankan side has a PCT of 33.33 in six matches, while the Windies tally a PCT of 20.83 from 12 games.

The top two will secure the places for the WTC final from June 9 to 13.

--IANS

vm/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

BRICS offers opportunities for AI, trade and financial integration: Experts

BRICS offers opportunities for AI, trade and financial integration: Experts

Differences should not become disputes: PM Modi and Xi Jinping welcome steady progress in India-China relations

Differences should not become disputes: PM Modi and Xi Jinping welcome steady progress in India-China relations

Amritsar Soormas storm into the final with a 7-wicket win over Mohali Kings in the inaugural Sher-E-Punjab T20 League at the I.S. Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Saturday. Photo credit: PCA

Sher-E-Punjab T20: Amritsar Soormas storm into the final with a 7-wicket win over Mohali Kings

Robust participation in BRICS reflects confidence in India’s chairship: MEA

Robust participation in BRICS reflects confidence in India’s chairship: MEA

Armaan Malik reacts to netizens saying that he & Amaal are ungrateful to Salman Khan

Armaan Malik reacts to netizens saying that he & Amaal are ungrateful to Salman Khan

England close in on India in World Test Championship (WTC) standings after their win in Birmingham, Pakistan suffer more and slip down the standings. Photo credit:

England close in on India in WTC standings after Birmingham win, Pakistan suffer more

'Continuation of stuff happened before': Joe Root credits Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes after England hand Pakistan a 3-0 sweep in Test series in Birmingham on Saturday. Photo credit: England Cricket/X

'Continuation of stuff happened before': Root credits McCullum, Stokes after 3-0 sweep

Together, we will usher in third golden decade of BRICS cooperation: Xi Jinping on China's chairship

Together, we will usher in third golden decade of BRICS cooperation: Xi Jinping on China's chairship

Gautam Gambhir has got a very aggressive mindset; I definitely know how his mind works, says Shreyas Iyer ahead of their first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

Gambhir has got a very aggressive mindset; I definitely know how his mind works, says Iyer

Hansi Flick confirms squad rotations as Barcelona prepare to visit Levante in the La Liga on Sunday. Photo credit: FC Barcelona

La Liga: Hansi Flick confirms squad rotations as Barcelona prepare to visit Levante