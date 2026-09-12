September 12, 2026 8:00 PM हिंदी

'Continuation of stuff happened before': Root credits McCullum, Stokes after 3-0 sweep

'Continuation of stuff happened before': Joe Root credits Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes after England hand Pakistan a 3-0 sweep in Test series in Birmingham on Saturday. Photo credit: England Cricket/X

Birmingham, Sep 12 (IANS) England captain Joe Root credited former coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes for laying the foundation for the team’s success after England completed a 3-0 Test series sweep against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Root, who returned to the captaincy for the series, said England’s dominant run was a continuation of the work done by McCullum and Stokes, who transformed the team’s approach during their tenure.

“I don’t think we would have been able to play in the manner that we have without the work that Brendon (McCullum) did as coach and Ben (Stokes) as captain. And I think it’s a continuation and a small evolution of all the stuff that happened before this,” Root said after England’s eight-wicket win in Birmingham. “So that has to continue forward, and we’ll continue to keep trying to evolve that and improve on what’s been a really good summer here,” he added.

England chased down 130 with ease in the final innings after Pakistan had put up their strongest batting performance of the series in the second innings, scoring 449.

Root remained unbeaten on 62, and Jordan Cox made 59 as the pair shared an unbroken 128-run partnership to take England over the line after Mohammad Abbas had given Pakistan some hope with early wickets.

Root said England’s ability to deal with pressure and uncertainty throughout the series was particularly pleasing. “We’ve had things go our own way a little bit throughout the series, and we had a little bit of pushback yesterday, which was, in a strange way, quite a good thing for the group,” he said.

“But for us to come through it and be so convincing in the way that we’ve finished the series off, and throughout the whole three games really, has been really pleasing,” he added.

Pakistan’s second-innings fight was led by debutant Razaullah, who smashed 81 off 63 balls with nine sixes, while Shan Masood scored 95, Babar Azam made 76 and Azam Awais contributed 59.

Root admitted England had little information about Razaullah before the match but praised the youngster for making life difficult for the hosts.

“He played some wonderful shots, made it quite difficult to set fields to, and struck the ball nicely. I don’t know how he’s not pulled a side really; he’s swinging that hard. But fair play, he played nicely and made it difficult for us,” Root said.

The England captain also praised stand-in coach Marcus Trescothick for his contribution during the series, saying he had balanced his short-term role with preparing the team for the future.

“I think he’s been awesome. It can’t be an easy thing when you know that it’s not a long-term role, and for him to be able to sort of juggle between trying to look forward and what that might look like, but also be able to have his influence and his way of seeing the game on this group has been fantastic,” Root said.

Root’s comments came after England sealed their first-ever home Test series whitewash over Pakistan, ending the three-match series with a perfect 3-0 record.

--IANS

sds/

LATEST NEWS

BRICS offers opportunities for AI, trade and financial integration: Experts

BRICS offers opportunities for AI, trade and financial integration: Experts

Differences should not become disputes: PM Modi and Xi Jinping welcome steady progress in India-China relations

Differences should not become disputes: PM Modi and Xi Jinping welcome steady progress in India-China relations

Amritsar Soormas storm into the final with a 7-wicket win over Mohali Kings in the inaugural Sher-E-Punjab T20 League at the I.S. Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Saturday. Photo credit: PCA

Sher-E-Punjab T20: Amritsar Soormas storm into the final with a 7-wicket win over Mohali Kings

Robust participation in BRICS reflects confidence in India’s chairship: MEA

Robust participation in BRICS reflects confidence in India’s chairship: MEA

Armaan Malik reacts to netizens saying that he & Amaal are ungrateful to Salman Khan

Armaan Malik reacts to netizens saying that he & Amaal are ungrateful to Salman Khan

England close in on India in World Test Championship (WTC) standings after their win in Birmingham, Pakistan suffer more and slip down the standings. Photo credit:

England close in on India in WTC standings after Birmingham win, Pakistan suffer more

'Continuation of stuff happened before': Joe Root credits Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes after England hand Pakistan a 3-0 sweep in Test series in Birmingham on Saturday. Photo credit: England Cricket/X

'Continuation of stuff happened before': Root credits McCullum, Stokes after 3-0 sweep

Together, we will usher in third golden decade of BRICS cooperation: Xi Jinping on China's chairship

Together, we will usher in third golden decade of BRICS cooperation: Xi Jinping on China's chairship

Gautam Gambhir has got a very aggressive mindset; I definitely know how his mind works, says Shreyas Iyer ahead of their first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

Gambhir has got a very aggressive mindset; I definitely know how his mind works, says Iyer

Hansi Flick confirms squad rotations as Barcelona prepare to visit Levante in the La Liga on Sunday. Photo credit: FC Barcelona

La Liga: Hansi Flick confirms squad rotations as Barcelona prepare to visit Levante