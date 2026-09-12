Gambhir has got a very aggressive mindset; I definitely know how his mind works, says Iyer

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) India captain Shreyas Iyer said he hopes his strong working relationship with head coach Gautam Gambhir will drive clear communication and an aggressive approach in the shortest format in the coming times, starting with Sunday's T20I match against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Having previously won an Indian Premier League (IPL) title together as captain-mentor for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2024, Iyer highlighted the head coach's aggressive mentality and individual player management as key factors in establishing clarity within the squad.

The duo didn’t get a great start as India lost series in Ireland and England, before Iyer got a 3-0 win over Zimbabwe in July, with CoE head of cricket VVS Laxman being the stand-in head coach.

"I feel that he has got a very aggressive mindset. He is someone who is always looking to win when he steps onto the field. He wants every individual to perform, which is pretty much given as a coach. So, he builds a lot of trust and confidence amongst the team, and every player knows what their role and clarity is.

"So, I think all these alignments are very much important when it comes to coaching skills, and he has got an amazing one-on-one player management approach. So, that is essential going forward in the tournament when you have that kind of relationship with every player because all of us are different in our own ways and you need to understand a certain player."

"Both of us, Gauti bhai and I, have been in this scenario where we need to know the players and how they can deliver for the team. The more matches we win, the more we would be getting to know each other closely. I have worked with him in the past in KKR. So, I definitely know how his mind works and how his approach is going to be," said Iyer in the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

Looking at the immediate challenge posed by Afghanistan, who have a host of players well-aware of the Indian conditions due to playing in the IPL, Iyer stressed the importance of taking one step at a time to build momentum.

"See, we will go game by game. We don't have to think too much about the future. We are thinking about the first game. We know that Afghanistan is a nice team, and our preparation has also been promising for the last couple of days. Players are in great shape and mindset.

"So, we have to stay in the present and see to it that we deliver when the time comes. Leading up to the Asian Games, we have got a great opportunity to play against a very quality side. So, looking for a great competition and yes, fingers crossed. We will deliver to the best of our abilities."

Iyer also expressed enthusiasm for participating in his first Asian Games, where he will lead India’s gold medal defence, and interact with athletes across different sports disciplines. "It is definitely an exciting time for me and also for the team because it is going to be my first time, and there are a couple of players who have already been in the last Asian Games.

“So, an exciting time. The first match we are going to play is against Japan. So, that is going to be a historic one, and I will be sharing a relationship with the hockey players and other Olympic players and athletes who will be there along with us.

"Definitely would be a great interaction, and I would be eagerly waiting to go there and interact with them and know what their mindset is. Probably go to one of the games and cheer for them as well. So, yes, we are going as a whole nation and then definitely we want to see to it that we come back triumphant," he concluded.

--IANS

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