La Liga: Hansi Flick confirms squad rotations as Barcelona prepare to visit Levante

Madrid, Sep 12 (IANS) Manager Hansi Flick confirmed squad rotations as FC Barcelona returns to Valencia on Sunday to face Levante, a week after its 5-0 win at Mestalla Stadium, which sent his side top of La Liga with a 100 per cent record and 17 goals from its first four matches.

Barcelona carried its league form into its Champions League opener on Thursday with a 5-1 thrashing of Feyenoord at a rain-soaked Camp Nou Stadium, and Flick must now manage his squad through a run of three games in a week before the first international break of the season.

"We are very happy to be playing at this level, but we know we have to show it in every match. We have great quality but need to maintain our intensity and focus. If we lose any of those things, it won't be good," Flick said at his pre-match press conference on Saturday, as quoted by Xinhua.

Eric Garcia will wear a protective face mask on Sunday after breaking his nose in a collision with Rodrigo Hernandez that kept him out of the midweek win.

Flick said he would continue his policy of squad rotation, with Xavi Espart likely to return at left back, Marc Bernal coming into midfield, and Anthony Gordon and Fermin Lopez also set to return to freshen up the attack.

"That's part of the game, and the players have to accept it," said the coach, adding he has "two or three players capable of playing in every position."

"We have three different profiles (of forwards), but Gordon, (Karim) Adeyemi, and (Dani) Olmo can also play, as can Fermin. We have several options," said Flick, who also highlighted the "incredible" Raphinha.

Levante drew 0-0 away to recently promoted Malaga last weekend in a game in which it had less than 40 per cent of possession, and coach Luis Castro will expect his side to do plenty of defending on Sunday afternoon.

Levante has failed to score in three of its four matches this season but stunned Betis with a 5-2 win at its Ciudad de Valencia Stadium in its last home game, with Roger Brugue scoring twice.

"Levante played really well against Betis. They are well-structured and know how to play on the attack, so it will be a good, competitive match," Flick said.

--IANS

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