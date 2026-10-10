Tickets for historic Big Bash League game to be hosted in Chennai go on sale

Melbourne, Oct 10 (IANS) Tickets for the historic Big Bash League (BBL) season 16 opener between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers at the MA Chidambaram Stadium are now available on sale from Saturday.

An initial allocation of first-release tickets is available on the District by Zomato website in India, with more to follow in the coming days. In addition to this, four or 12-day international travel packages, including match tickets and Big Bash League merchandise, are also on sale and have been specially designed by the Cricket Australia Travel Office (CATO).

The match to be played on December 12 is set to become the most-watched game in the history of Australian domestic cricket as the Big Bash League is preparing to deliver a big spectacle to fans in a stadium that has hosted more than its share of iconic cricketing moments.

“A packed stadium is what makes the BBL what it is, and we can’t wait to bring a piece of the Big Bash to Chennai, offering fans a one-of-a-kind experience with some of the biggest names in sport.

“With fireworks from the bat, drama on the field and world-class entertainment, this is set to be a memorable day out for anyone wanting to experience a BBL match,” said Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia Executive General Manager – Big Bash Leagues, in a statement on Saturday.

It was back in May this year that a five-member Cricket Australia delegation arrived in Chennai for the final home game of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, with BCCI President Mithun Manhas joining them for the match.

Cricket Australia then approached the BCCI to host the BBL season 16 opener in Chennai, which was accepted. The Perth Scorchers are the reigning BBL champions having clinched a record-breaking sixth title in the competition’s history.

“With incredible early demand for these matches and the local cricket-loving community, it is expected that the stadium will be stretched to capacity on December 12, with a huge welcome anticipated for the visiting fans.

“We encourage Aussie fans to come and experience this unique BBL match in a special place – it truly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them to not only be part of Big Bash League history but to discover a new city,” added Dobson.

Australian viewers will be able to follow the match with commentary from broadcasters Seven Network and Fox Cricket, who will be on the ground in Chennai for the historic match. JioStar will broadcast the historic match to millions of cricket fans in India.

--IANS

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