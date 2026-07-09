'They do a lot of sledging': Sangram Singh braces for Pakistan's mind games in Asia Champion title clash

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) Indian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter and wrestling star Sangram Singh opened up about the intense mental and physical pressure of competing in his career's first-ever title bout, especially given the massive scale of an India-Pakistan clash.

Sangram is slated to square off against Pakistan's Abid Ali for the prestigious Asia Champion title in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 19. The India versus Pakistan contest has already generated excitement across the combat sports fraternity, with the winner set to be crowned the Asian Champion.

Noting the unique psychological warfare and emotions tied to the cross-border rivalry, Sangram stressed the need for maintaining composure and adhering strictly to the team's strategy rather than getting swayed by provocation.

However, the Fit India Icon advocated for a balanced approach, choosing to separate sports from generalised political animosity. "So we will go according to what our management says, what the atmosphere is there, and what the attitude of the people in front of us. There is no understanding that all Pakistanis are wrong, or all of us are right," he added.

A two-time Commonwealth Heavyweight Wrestling Champion, Sangram has scripted history since switching to professional MMA. He made a sensational debut by defeating Pakistan's Ali Raza Nasir in Georgia in just 90 seconds before registering victories over Tunisia's Hakim Trabelsi in the Netherlands and France's Florian Coudier in Argentina, remaining unbeaten with a 3-0 professional MMA record. His victory in Argentina also made him the first Indian to win a professional MMA bout on Argentine soil.

Addressing the media ahead of the fight, Sangram said, "Every time I step into the cage, I don't just fight for myself; I fight for 145 crore Indians. India versus Pakistan is always special, irrespective of the sport, and I fully understand the emotions attached to this contest.

"I have trained with complete discipline and respect for my opponent, but once the cage closes, my only mission will be to ensure that the Indian flag flies high. I believe fitness, dedication and mental strength are the biggest weapons any athlete can possess."

His coach Bhupesh Kumar expressed complete faith in the Indian fighter, "Sangram has left no stone unturned in his preparation. His wrestling background, improved striking, conditioning and mental toughness have all evolved tremendously over the last two years. We respect Abid Ali, but Sangram is fully prepared to deliver another memorable performance for India."

--IANS

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