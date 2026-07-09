July 09, 2026 11:28 AM हिंदी

PM Modi accorded ceremonial welcome, Guard of Honour in Australia

PM Modi accorded ceremonial welcome, Guard of Honour in Australia

Melbourne, July 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received a ceremonial welcome in Melbourne as he officially began his visit to Australia. He was also accorded a Guard of Honour.

PM Modi was warmly welcomed by his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, as he arrived for the ceremonial event at the Government House Victoria.

National Anthem of India resonated as Australian forces aligned to give a ceremonial welcome to PM Modi.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, participated in the India-Australia CEO Forum in Melbourne.

Albanese welcomed PM Modi, and both leaders posed for a photograph. Both leaders also addressed the leading business leaders from India and Australia.

During this, PM Modi invited Australian businesses to partner in India's growth story across sectors including manufacturing, clean energy, AI, digital economy, etc.

The CEO Forum has been active since 2012 and was relaunched in 2023 by PM Modi and Albanese.

The Forum is expected to enhance economic ties and support the implementation of Australia-India collaboration in trade and investment across various sectors.

Additionally, PM Modi addressed the Economic Roadmap Business Reception during the India-Australia CEO Forum. Greeting the business leaders from both countries at the reception, PM Modi said their presence reflected the "shared confidence and aspirations" of India and Australia.

He highlighted the growing economic partnership between India and Australia, describing the two countries as "natural and trusted partners" amid global uncertainty, while urging businesses from both nations to deepen collaboration across sectors ranging from clean energy and infrastructure to artificial intelligence and education.

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian community in Melbourne as he began his visit to Australia.

The Prime Minister, who arrived from Indonesia, lauded the warmth of the welcome from the Indian community, terming it "truly unforgettable".

Earlier, after arriving in the Australian city, PM Modi stated that he is looking forward to the talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday and his visit will add vigour to the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

--IANS

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