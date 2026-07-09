Jackie Shroff remembers Guru Dutt on his 101st birth anniversary with heartfelt tribute

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff paid tribute to legendary filmmaker-actor Guru Dutt on his 101st birth anniversary by remembering one of Indian cinema's greatest visionaries.

Taking to his social media account, Jackie shared a collage featuring a collage of some of Guru Dutt's iconic black-and-white pictures.

The post read, "Remembering Guru Dutt ji on his birth anniversary," along with folded hands emoticon and the hashtag '#gurudutt'.

Talking about the legendary actor, Guru Dutt was born as Vasanth Kumar Shivashankar Padukone on July 9, 1925.

Guru Dutt made his directorial debut with 'Baazi' in 1951 before delivering a string of timeless classics, including 'Aar Paar', 'Mr. & Mrs. '55', 'CID', 'Pyaasa', 'Kaagaz Ke Phool', 'Chaudhvin Ka Chand' and 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam'.

His other ilms like 'Pyaasa' and 'Kaagaz Ke Phool' were not major commercial successes upon release, but later went on to become among the greatest films ever made in Indian cinema.

His films also gifted audiences some of Hindi cinema's most unforgettable songs, including 'Jaane Woh Kaise Log The', 'Yeh Duniya Agar Mil Bhi Jaaye', 'Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam', 'Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho' and 'Babuji Dheere Chalna'.

These timeless melodies were composed by maestros such as S.D. Burman, O.P. Nayyar and Ravi and sung by legends like Mohammed Rafi, Geeta Dutt and Hemant Kumar.

On the personal front, Guru Dutt married celebrated playback singer Geeta Dutt in 1953, and the couple had three children.

Reportedly, their relationship later went through turbulent times, while his close professional association with actress Waheeda Rehman remained one of the most talked-about chapters in Hindi cinema.

Guru Dutt passed away on October 10, 1964, at the age of 39.

–IANS

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