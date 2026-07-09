July 09, 2026 11:27 AM हिंदी

Paraguayan senator insults Mbappe agains, calls him 'son of a …' before the Senate

Paraguayan senator insults Mbappe agains, calls him 'son of a …' before the Senate

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) After facing backlash for a series of racist posts about Kylian Mbappe, Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla launched another ugly attack on the French striker as he doubled down during a speech before the Senate, calling Mbappe a "son of a ..." while defending her comments.

The feud escalated when Celeste, who is from Paraguay's Liberal Radical Party, made racist remarks, mocking Mbappe's origin following the World Cup last-16 clash between the countries.

Responding to the same, Mbappe said, "You are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position. You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition."

Now the Paraguayan senator insulted the French striker in the Senate, reiterating her anger over Mbappe's refusal to shake hands with Paraguayan goalkeeper Orlando Gill after the match.

"When Orlando Gill, a boy who was surely setting foot in a World Cup for the first time, in Europe for the first time, was playing before the world and extended his hand with all the humility of a Paraguayan, and this son of a --- refused to shake his hand and yelled in his face – that is not French. A Frenchman would never have done that, never," Amarilla stated.

Celeste had earlier issued a fiery open letter to Mbappe, demanding a public apology and threatening legal action over alleged "gender-based violence" after French football called the Paraguayan senator "despicable".

She took strong exception to Mbappe's subsequent counter-response and demanded an immediate retraction and threatened to pursue legal action, alleging an attack on her "dignity as a woman and political representative".

However, despite the storm surrounding the racist comments made by Paraguayan senator, France head coach Deschamps has insisted that his star forward is in the right frame of mind.

Speaking to the media, Deschamps stated, "Kylian is in a good place mentally. He's ready for tomorrow." The coach emphasised that the collective strength of the squad is helping players navigate the pressures of the tournament, especially as they prepare for a rematch of the 2022 World Cup semi-final against the Atlas Lions.

--IANS

bc/

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