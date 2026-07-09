Akanksha Chamola: I am very unlucky in love

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) After being in a decade-long love marriage with actor Gaurav Khanna, actress Akanksha Chamola shared that she is “very unlucky in love”.

In the latest episode of the Netflix show “Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa” hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Akanksha was seen having a conversation with her show bestie Pamala Serena and contestant Varun Yadav about love and relationships.

Akanksha was seen telling the two: “There’s this female friend of mine; she’s also told me this as well that ‘unfortunately, you are unlucky in love and you will always be very unlucky in love and I was like, I have accepted that.”

Varun re-asked: “You are unlucky in love?”

To which, Akanksha replied: “I am very unlucky in love.”

It was during the launch of “Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa”, when Akanksha revealed that she and Gaurav had been living separately for a year and are heading for a divorce leaving Farah and their fans in shock.

Akanksha and Gaurav had a love marriage in November 2016. They were married for over 9 years before she confirmed their separation.

It was on last week’s Judgement Day, when Akanksha made more headlines and she shared that she is bisexual, and had relationships with females before getting married to Gaurav.

The show currently has popular names such as Akanksha Chaudhary, Yogesh Rawat, Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, Sufi Motiwala, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Madhuri Jain Grover, Riyaz Aly and Varun Yadav aka Laila.

The first edition of “Lock Upp” was hosted by Kangana in 2022. Karan Kundrra was introduced as Jailor for the entire season. Munawar Faruqui was named as the winner.

The second installment will have fourteen inmates, two jailers, and one lock-up for 6 weeks. As per the rules, inmates must complete tasks to earn in-game currency required for even the basic necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges.

--IANS

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