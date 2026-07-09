Amitabh Bachchan: Admitting a mistake is not wrong, it shows character

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a profound message about learning and self-awareness, stating that admitting mistakes is a sign of character and that every day brings a new opportunity to learn.

An avid writer of his blog, where he connects with his “extended family” or “EF”, the star wrote: “Every day is an education... Every day is a fresh and new learning... every day is cherished for the opportunities it gives to be able to comply with the change and the new... learning is divine .. what was unknown and left to specialists, is good, one must have the ability to pick up whatever the ones that have the knowledge and experience, convey (sic).”

He shared that there’s nothing like self-understanding.

“It shall ever reflect upon your... YOUR understanding and reading and your own reckoning ... specialists can make a mistake , find excuses for it and carry on in a repair mode... but doing it on your own reasoning and personal inputs gives you the hold on what we move on with or at least know that the mistake was ours (sic)...”

The octagenarian then spoke about mistakes and said that it is not wrong to accept them.

“Admitting a mistake is not wrong .. it shows character .. once you have admitted it, the burden of its non function is better understood, and all debate on it ends... there is no harm in getting into an argument and even when the other party is uncompromising, despite your knowing that you are right , the best way to end the debate is to finally tell the other ‘you know ! you may be right’ (sic).”

He added: “The ‘other’ feels a conquest achieved .. and you stop wasting time on continued argument, by moving on and using what could have been a time consuming enterprise, to devote to something that you have faith and trust and knowledge of .. it may be wrong, it could be right , but it is YOURS ..”

“If it is the 'others’ … tell him so or tell them so .. they are elated .. you are free of any further time consuming arguing exercise ... so off to bed to bed to bed .. early call for work tomorrow - err.. later today.”

--IANS

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