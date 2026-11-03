'They didn't make Rahul Gandhi PM even at artificial Sansad': Uttarakhand CM Dhami's swipe at INDIA Bloc

Udham Singh Nagar, Nov 3 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Tuesday took a swipe at the Congress and other Opposition parties, saying that they could not make Rahul Gandhi the "Prime Minister" even at the "artificial Sansad", referring to the INDIA Bloc's symbolic "public impeachment" event against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities.

Speaking to reporters at Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Dhami alleged: "People who have been rejected by the public are now restless without power and are trying to create anarchy."

"Diwali is such a big festival for the Hindus and those who follow the Sanatan Dharma. Holding protests during this time is causing losses to traders and small businesses, with the Delhi High Court estimating the losses at over Rs 20,000 crore," he added.

Targeting the Gandhi family, the Uttarakhand CM said: "Rahul Gandhi and his family ran the country's Parliament for a long period. Now when they have been ousted by the people, they held an 'artificial sansad' at (Congress President) Mallikarjun Kharge's residence."

Taking a dig at the Congress and other Opposition parties, CM Dhami said, "Even at the 'artificial sansad', Priyanka Gandhi (Vadra) was left behind and even there they did not make Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister."

Intensifying its protest against the CEC, the INDIA Bloc organised a symbolic "public impeachment" over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and other irregularities.

The event was followed by the Opposition alliance's 'Dilli Chalo' rally at the national Capital's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

Addressing the rally, Rahul Gandhi said the "theft" by Gyanesh Kumar was not a normal theft.

"The 'vote chori' carried out by him (CEC Gyanesh Kumar) is of the 'rarest of rare' category in legal terms," he added.

Accusing the CEC of executing vote theft using EVMs and removal of 13.5 crore names from the country's electoral rolls, Rahul Gandhi said, "What Gyanesh Kumar has done for PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah amounts to treason and theft of the voice of every citizen."

He added that apart from the CEC, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will also have to face consequences for attacking the Constitution and democracy.

--IANS

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