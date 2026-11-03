‘The Royals’ returns with Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman as filming begins for season 2

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) The royal family of Morpur is set to return as the second season of Netflix's romantic drama series ‘The Royals’ has officially gone on floors.

The upcoming season will see Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Vihaan Samat, and Kavya Trehan reprising their respective roles.

Speaking about the new season, Creators Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy shared, “Morpur has clearly found a place in the hearts of audiences far beyond its palace walls, and we couldn’t be happier. The love audiences have shown The Royals, in India and across the world, has made our journey with the show all the more special. We’re excited to return to this world of larger-than-life characters, complicated relationships and a family that never runs short of surprises.”

“With Season 2, we’re looking forward to taking the story forward, bringing back the characters audiences have come to love, and turning up the romance, humour and family drama. There’s so much more to explore in Morpur, and we can’t wait for audiences to join us for another season of love, laughter and royally entertaining chaos.”

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, “The Royals combines two very dynamic themes: the exotic and glamour appeal of Indian royalty and forbidden romance! When traditions collide with very modern ideas of love, ambition, family and identity the outcome is unmissable. That combination clearly struck a chord; Season 1 watched, loved, and trended in Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English TV Shows across 58 countries.”

“What’s exciting about Season 2 is that we get to go deeper into Morpur while also widening the canvas, with new relationships, rivalries and characters bringing fresh energy to the story. Rangita and Ishita Nandy have created a world that can be glamorous one minute and hysterically chaotic the very next, and with Tanuj Chopra and Nitya Mehra directing this season, we’re excited to see that mix of heart, humour and drama evolve to take the next season to an even higher level.”

The first season offered a contemporary and glamorous take on Indian royalty, earning appreciation from audiences across several countries. It became the first Indian series to feature in Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English TV Shows across 58 countries.

The second season of ‘The Royals,' directed by Nitya Mehra and Tanuj Chopra, has begun filming.

--IANS

ps/