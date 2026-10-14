'The game was there for us': Carrick rues Man Utd's defeat to Atletico

Madrid, Oct 14 (IANS) Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick believes his side missed an opportunity to get a positive result against Atletico Madrid, saying the game was there to win despite a 2-0 defeat in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday.

United conceded within the opening minute as Pablo Barrios put Atletico ahead after Giuliano Simeone collected a long ball and set up the midfielder to score with a side-footed finish.

Despite the early setback, Manchester United created several opportunities to get back into the contest, with Carrick pointing to four big chances his team failed to convert against Diego Simeone’s side.

“The game was really close and in the balance; take away that first minute which is a goal – obviously a major part of it – but take away that, and we were right in the game going through the second half, and I thought there was a really big finish for us,” Carrick told reporters after the match.

“There are probably not many teams that would come here and have those chances against them (Atletico), so we’ve done a lot of things good tonight,” he added.

United threatened through Bryan Mbeumo and Marcus Rashford before Atletico had a goal by Johnny Cardoso ruled out following a VAR review for an earlier handball by Marcos Llorente. Julian Alvarez also struck the post early in the second half.

Carrick felt his team grew into the contest after the difficult start but rued their inability to make their opportunities count.

“We had four big chances, big opportunities, and the game can look very different. They were really good opportunities as well; they weren’t just little half ones,” he said.

United’s task became more difficult when defender Leny Yoro was sent off in the 74th minute for a last-man foul following a VAR review. Atletico took advantage of their numerical superiority, with Ademola Lookman doubling the lead in the 79th minute after goalkeeper Senne Lammens had saved Jonathan David’s initial effort.

Carrick acknowledged that the red card changed the complexion of the contest but maintained that his side had shown encouraging signs despite the result.

“We feel the game was there for us; it is the biggest thing we could have and should have got more from," he said.

Despite continuous setbacks, the United head coach dismissed concerns over his team’s confidence, pointing to their ability to respond to the early setback, retain possession and create chances against a strong Atletico side.

“I don’t see the confidence as being an issue. I think to come here and respond and take the ball like we did and control spells and create chances, the confidence is there,” Carrick said.

Man United will now turn their attention to the Premier League, where they will face Leeds in search of getting back to winning ways.

--IANS

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