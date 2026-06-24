June 24, 2026 7:30 PM हिंदी

‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ actor Rajat Bedi reveals what he would like to tell his younger self

‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ actor Rajat Bedi reveals what he would like to tell his younger self

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actor Rajat Bedi, who is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday, has shared the advice that he would like to give to his younger self.

The actor spoke with IANS on the special occasion, and said that he would like to tell his younger self to trust his own judgement.

He told IANS, “If I want to give advice to my younger self, then never listen to what people say. Always listen to your heart. I was lost in people's talks. And I used to disappoint myself a lot. Which I will never do in the future. What my heart will say, I will do that. I will listen to my heart”.

He also spoke about the actor with whom he enjoyed working with the most, as he shared, “I have worked with many artists. But the one whom I love the most is Sanjay Dutt. Whenever I work with him. Because he is an artist with a very pure heart. Salman Bhai, Sunil Shetty, Akshay Kumar. But, Baba has always been very special to me”.

The actor further mentioned that social media has taken away the private life of actors as they increasingly are being subjected to public scrutiny.

He went on, “Yes, because of the awareness of social media. And every person is connected to social media. So I would say yes, the privacy of celebrities has become very less because whatever celebrities do, it is directly or indirectly covered on social media. And goes to the audience. In a way, it's very good also. The audience gets a glimpse of their life. Otherwise, sometimes it gets over. But it's okay. I haven't lived without it either. If there is social media, then there are artistes. And they look good too. It has a lot of positives too”.

He also urged his fans to focus on their health, and eat clean, as he said, “I would like to give this message that come what may, health comes first. Please exercise regularly. Be diet conscious. Party. I don't forbid you to party. I am sure everyone loves indulging in drinks and partying and celebrating. But definitely look after your health. That is your priority over work”.

When asked if networking and visibility are more important than talent in Bollywood, he said, “No, I think it's a balance of both. It is also necessary to do networking. It is also necessary to take visibility. But the most important thing is your art”.

“It is also necessary for you to work on your art. It is necessary to practice because eventually your art will speak. Your social media can't judge you. The people who will judge you will judge you on your art”, he added.

--IANS

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