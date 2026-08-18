August 18, 2026 8:51 PM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Singapore ahead of 4th Ministerial Roundtable

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Singapore ahead of 4th Ministerial Roundtable

Singapore, Aug 18 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar arrived in Singapore on Tuesday ahead of the 4th India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR).

“Great to welcome Hon'ble EAM S Jaishankar to Singapore for the 4th India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable ISMR! - HC Wong,” Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, stated on X.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the fourth round of ISMR will be held in Singapore on August 20.

It noted that, along with EAM Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, and Jitin Prasada, Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, are going to participate in the roundtable from the Indian side.

During their visit, the ministers will interact with their counterparts and will also call on the Singaporean leadership.

According to the MEA, the mechanism of ISMR is an important platform to drive cooperation, including in new and emerging areas. Its inaugural meeting was held in New Delhi in September 2022, followed by the second meeting in Singapore (August 2024) and the third in New Delhi in August 2025.

“Deliberations on Advanced Manufacturing, Connectivity, Digitalisation, Healthcare and Medicine, Skills Development, and Sustainability, from these meetings drive the Roadmap for India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP Roadmap), which was unveiled during the visit of H.E. Mr Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of Singapore, to India in September 2025,” the MEA stated while reflecting on the significance of the roundtable.

“The 4th round of ISMR will enable both sides to review the progress of various ongoing initiatives, and identify avenues to further strengthen India-Singapore collaboration,” it added.

The fourth edition of the India-Singapore Business Roundtable, which serves as a strategic and advisory forum of key business leaders, will also be held along with ISMR.

–IANS

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