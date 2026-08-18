August 18, 2026 8:52 PM हिंदी

India desires 'positive, constructive and forward-looking' ties with Bangladesh: MEA

India desires 'positive, constructive and forward-looking' ties with Bangladesh: MEA

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Emphasising India's commitment to maintaining constructive ties with Bangladesh based on mutual interests and reciprocity, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday reiterated that extradition requests of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are being examined through established procedures.

“Let me say that India desires positive, constructive, and forward-looking relations with Bangladesh based on mutuality of interest and reciprocity. Our position on the press conference by the former Prime Minister needs no repetition. On the issue of extraditions, our consistent position has been, and you're well aware of that. These requests are being examined as part of our established processes,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said while addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi. He was responding to a question on the recent remarks made by the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry.

Dhaka on Sunday urged India to act expeditiously on its request and help create a “propitious environment” for Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to make a bilateral visit to India.

"We are of the view that a propitious environment needs to be created for the visit," said A K M Shahidul Karim, spokesperson at the Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said that officials from Bangladesh and India have remained in contact for several weeks over the possibility of Prime Minister Rahman’s bilateral visit to India, Bangladeshi media reported.

Karim said that Bangladesh had requested Indian authorities to promptly act on its extradition request concerning Hasina and other "fugitives", and to hand over the accused in the killing of Bangladeshi radical Islamist leader Sharif Osman under the terms of the bilateral extradition treaty.

"We are awaiting their response," said the spokesperson.

Last week, the MEA said that India was examining Dhaka’s request for the extradition of former Prime Minister Hasina in accordance with the established procedures, while reiterating that New Delhi's position on the matter remains unchanged.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Jaiswal said the matter concerning Hasina's extradition was being examined, while investigations into the case involving the suspects in the killing of Hadi were underway.

“Our High Commissioner met with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh yesterday, and they discussed matters of mutual interest. On the other two issues that you raised about the extradition of the former Prime Minister, as also the case of Hadi. On Hadi, I told you that this is a legal matter in which investigations are ongoing presently. As far as the extradition matter is concerned, as I said before, our position has been very clear on this particular matter: that we are looking into the case as per established processes that we have on our side”, said Jaiswal.

--IANS

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