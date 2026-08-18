Jr Women Hockey National: Chandigarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Manipur storm into quarters

Pune, Aug 18 (IANS) Teams from Chandigarh, Hockey Association of Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Manipur advanced to the quarterfinals of the 16th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2026 at the Maj. Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri, near Pune on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, in Pool ‘A’ Hockey Chandigarh downed Hockey Punjab 3-1, while in Pool ‘B’ Hockey Association of Odisha beat Hockey Bengal 6-0, in Pool ‘D’ Pool ‘C’ Manipur Hockey downed a luckless Hockey Maharashtra 3-2, while in Pool ‘D Hockey Madhya Pradesh downed Hockey Himachal 6-0 to make it to the quarterfinals in the tournament being organised by Hockey Maharashtra under the aegis of Hockey India.

On Tuesday, the last day of pool matches, in Division A, Pool ‘A’: Hockey Chandigarh had an easy win over Hockey Punjab 3-1 and recorded their first win of the pool. The scorers for the winners were Diksha (33’), Ravina (34’) and Priya Chauhan (46’), while the losers had Jaismeen Kaur (40’) reduce the margin.

Hockey Chandigarh (3 pts; 2 matches) claimed second position in Pool A, behind pool winners Hockey Jharkhand (6 pts; 2 matches), while Hockey Punjab finished last (0 pts; 2 matches).

In Pool ‘B’, Hockey Association of Odisha subdued Hockey Bengal 6-0 for their first win of the pool. The scorers for Hockey Association of Odisha included a brace by Drupati Naik (10', 47’) and a goal each by Ajita Ekka (29'), Ekka Sonali (30'), Binati Minz (44’), Bholi Doli (49’). Hockey Association of Odisha finished second in Pool B behind winners Hockey Haryana (6 pts; 2 matches); Hockey Bengal (0 Pts; 2 matches) finished at the bottom.

Pool ‘D’ saw Hockey Madhya Pradesh get the better of Hockey Himachal 6-0. The scorers in Hockey Madhya Pradesh's win were Tanvi (12') and three goals by Kajal (19', 26’, 52 ’), Mitali Sharma (58’) and Kudrat (59’). Hockey Madhya Pradesh (6 pts; 2 matches) claimed top place in Pool ‘ D', while Hockey Himachal (0 pts; 2 matches) finished at the bottom.

In the last match of the day, Hockey Maharashtra lost 2-3 to Hockey Manipur in Pool ’C. Hockey Manipur netted through a three-goal feat by Sallu Pukhrambam (21', 43', 47'); Hockey Maharashtra pulled two goals back via Rubi Rathore (49’) and Tanishka Shinde (53’). Uttar Pradesh Hockey (4 pts; 2 matches) took the top spot in the pool on better goal average; Hockey Manipur (4 pts; 2 games) finished second, and Hockey Maharashtra (0 Pts; 2 games) finished last in the pool.

RESULTS:

Division A, Pool ‘A’: Hockey Punjab: 1 (Jaismeen Kaur 40’) lost to Hockey Chandigarh: 3 (Diksha 33’, Ravina 34’, Priya Chauhan 46’). HT: 0-0

Division A, Pool ‘B’: Hockey Association of Odisha: 6 (Drupati Naik 10', 47’, Ajita Ekka 29', Ekka Sonali 30', Binati Minz 44’, Bholi Doli 49’) bt Hockey Bengal: 0. HT: 3-0

Division A, Pool ‘D’: Hockey Madhya Pradesh: 6 (Tanvi 12', Kajal 19', 26', 52’, Mitali Sharma 58’, Kudrat 59’) bt Hockey Himachal: 0. HT: 3-0

Division A, Pool ‘C’: Hockey Maharashtra: 2 (Rubi Rathore 49’; Tanishka Shinde 53’) lost to Manipur Hockey: 3 (Sallu Pukhrambam 21', 43', 47') HT: 0-1

THE QUARTERFINALS:

1 Pool-A: Hockey Jharkhand v/s 2 Pool-B: Hockey Association of Odisha

1 Pool-D: Hockey Madhya Pradesh v/s 2 Pool-C: Manipur Hockey

1 Pool-B: Hockey Haryana v 2 Pool-A: Chandigarh

1 Pool-C: Uttar Pradesh Hockey v 2 Pool-D: Chhattisgarh Hockey

--IANS

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