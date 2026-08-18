India condoles loss of lives in Indonesia earthquake, offers all possible assistance

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in the deadly earthquake in Indonesia and noted that India remains committed to extend all possible assistance.

“Indonesia has been hit by a major earthquake in which a large number of people have been killed and many others injured. Many more people have been rendered homeless. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and convey our condolences for the precious lives lost. We also pray for the speedy recovery of those who have been injured and for the safety of those involved in rescue and relief efforts,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated during a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

“In this difficult hour, India stands in solidarity with Indonesia, and we remain committed to extending all possible assistance in support of relief and rescue efforts in the country,” he added.

According to the Indonesian authorities, the death toll from a 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province on Saturday has risen to 70, with 132 others injured.

Bramantyo, Operations Director of Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency, said 40 of the injured were seriously hurt and 92 sustained minor injuries.

With no further reports of missing people, search and rescue teams have shifted their focus to area sweeping and support for recovery operations led by the National Disaster Management Agency.

Meanwhile, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency recorded 2,357 aftershocks in the Flores region as of 3 pm Tuesday. The strongest measured magnitude 6.2, while 24 aftershocks were above magnitude 5 and 72 were felt by residents, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The search and rescue agency has deployed helicopters to isolated areas to transport medical personnel and evacuate residents requiring treatment. More than 5,000 people remain displaced in evacuation centres across the province.

The earthquake struck on August 15, with its epicentre near Mbay in Nagekeo regency.

--IANS

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