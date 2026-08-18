135th Durand Cup: Home favourite East Bengal take on high-scoring SC Delhi in semis

Kolkata, Aug 18 (IANS) East Bengal FC and SC Delhi will clash in the first semi-final of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday, with a place in the final at stake.

East Bengal have scored 14 goals and conceded only once throughout the competition, that solitary concession coming in their opening 0-1 defeat to Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Group A. Since then, they have produced four consecutive clean sheets, beating CISF Protectors 8-0 and South United FC 5-0 in the group stage, before edging Indian Army FT 1-0 in the quarter-final, results that also confirmed their place among the two best runners-up.

SC Delhi have been the tournament's most prolific side by some distance, scoring 21 goals across their four matches while conceding just three. They topped Group C with nine points, beating Jamshedpur FC 2-1, Defenders FC 7-0 and Indian Air Force FT 7-1, before producing another comeback victory in the quarterfinal, defeating FC Raengdai 5-1 after falling behind. That blend of attacking efficiency and defensive control has marked them out as one of the standout sides of the competition.

Dani Ramírez has emerged as a key creative presence for East Bengal. The Spanish midfielder has shown a real ability to operate between midfield and attack, helping the side progress possession and unlock defensive blocks.

Mohammed Basim Rashid offers a further attacking outlet, while PV Vishnu has been particularly influential in front of goal, scoring four times in the tournament so far — three of them in the 8-0 win over CISF Protectors, before his header settled the quarter-final against Indian Army FT.

Among head coach Tomasz Tchórz's attacking options is Brazilian forward Rodriguinho, the tournament's leading scorer with seven goals.

The 25-year-old, whose full name is Rodrigo Araújo da Silva Filho, joined the club ahead of the tournament and is equally comfortable operating as a second striker or from the right flank. His movement, directness and finishing have been central to SC Delhi's attacking output.

East Bengal's defensive record also reflects the imprint of head coach Antonio López Habas, whose sides have traditionally been built around defensive organisation, tactical discipline and compactness, allied to the ability to transition quickly once possession is regained.

That approach has been evident throughout this campaign: since conceding against Mohun Bagan, East Bengal have shut out every opponent they have faced. Against SC Delhi's high-scoring attack, maintaining that defensive structure without sacrificing their own attacking threat will be crucial.

East Bengal captain Mohammed Rashid believes the side has an opportunity to go one step further after falling short of the final last season. “We still regret missing out on the Durand Cup final last season. However, it's a brilliant opportunity for us to go a step further and win our first title of the season,” said Rashid.

With the team having endured a demanding schedule, the captain also called on the club's supporters to fill the Salt Lake Stadium and provide their backing for the semi-final.

Lalrinliana Hnamte has also proven an important figure in the SC Delhi setup. His two-goal contribution in the comeback win over Jamshedpur FC underlined his ability to influence matches in the final third, while the team's broader attacking numbers point to a side capable of creating danger from multiple areas rather than relying on Rodriguinho alone.

For Tchorz, the occasion also represents an important milestone for a club still in its formative years. “For our club, Sporting Club Delhi, this is a historic achievement because we are a newly created club. This is one of the first semi-finals, or perhaps the first semi-final, for the club. But we want more,” said the head coach.

Tchorz's side has paired that attacking ambition with real structure. Conceding just three goals in four matches shows their approach is not built purely around outscoring opponents. SC Delhi have generally sought to control territory, move the ball with purpose and sustain pressure, while remaining organised enough to deal with transitions.

The SC Delhi coach is also well aware of the challenge of facing East Bengal in Kolkata, where the home side will have a significant advantage in terms of support.

“It is something very beautiful to be able to play against a team like East Bengal, especially in their city, because we know that Kolkata is a city of football. The football culture is very well developed here, and for sure the crowd will be there. Most of them will be cheering for their home team,” he said.

The semifinal therefore presents a clear tactical contrast. SC Delhi have scored seven goals in each of their last two group-stage matches and added five more in the quarter-final, underlining their ability to sustain attacking pressure and find different routes to goal.

East Bengal, by contrast, have built their campaign on defensive security and controlled phases of attacking play. The contest may well come down to whether SC Delhi can disrupt Habas's compact structure, or whether East Bengal can draw the Delhi side into a more patient game and exploit space in transition.

Tchorz also sees the contest as a meeting between two football cities and two clubs with ambitions of their own. “This is also a battle between two big cities, Kolkata and Delhi. It is a battle between two beautiful clubs and teams, East Bengal and Sporting Club Delhi,” he said.

The Kolkata setting adds a further layer to proceedings, with East Bengal returning to the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan for a semi-final in front of their home support.

SC Delhi, however, arrive with the tournament's best attacking record and the confidence of a comeback quarter-final victory behind them.

With a place in the final just one win away, the first semi-final pits SC Delhi's attacking fluency and depth against East Bengal's defensive organisation, experience and composure under pressure. One of the two sides will take the next step towards the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup title.

--IANS

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