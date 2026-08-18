Kajol asks 'When butterflies fall in love do they feel humans in their stomach?'

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Kajol likes to keep her Instagram family entertained with her funny and thought-provoking captions.

Keeping up with the trend, Kajol shared a few photos of herself looking extremely beautiful in a yellow saree with a red border, paired with a red blouse.

Her stunning ethnic look was completed with a big red bindi, jhumkas and a neat bun for her hair.

However, what caught the attention was the interesting question Kajol asked in the caption.

"When butterflies fall in love...do they feel humans in their stomach? (Thinking emoji) (sic), Kajol wondered.

In the comment section of the post, netizens praised the 'K3G' actress with encouraging remarks such as "you're enchanting woman", "With THAT smile, you’re the reason there are butterflies in everyone’s stomach".

One of the users even tried to make a logical argument for Kajol's question, "Madam unke stomach me love hota he tabhi Dron ki tarah udte rahete he," they wrote.

"If they do, those humans better be paying rent for staying in there", read the other comment.

In the meantime, Kajol celebrated her 52nd birthday on August 5.

Overwhelmed by all the love she received on her special day, Kajol shared a gratitute note on social media, calling herself “lucky” for having such a “delightfully crazy group of people” by her side.

The 'Maa' actress published two pictures of herself stuck in traffic, and penned, “Not going to sit here and write a whole emotional essay, but I really couldn’t let the day end without saying thank you. To every single person who took two minutes out of their day to send a message, make a video, or just drop some love, thank you."

"So lucky to have such a loyal & delightfully crazy group of people in my corner. Sending you all the tightest hugs imaginable...now go eat a piece of cake on my behalf! Love you guys!," she went on to add.

Kajol celebrated her birthday with actor Vatsal Sheth. Both of them were seen cutting the cake with their respective family members surrounding them.

--IANS

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