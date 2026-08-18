Residents of PoK need sympathy, solidarity from International community: MEA

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday stated that the residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) continue to face several issues, including shortage of daily essentials, and urged that they need the sympathy and solidarity of the international community.

“Many lives have been lost there, and a large number of people have suffered casualties and injuries... Severe restrictions have been imposed on essential commodities and everyday items. The situation is such that the local population needs and deserves sympathy and solidarity from the international community,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

Thousands of people took part in protest rallies held across PoK over the weekend, expressing full support to the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and making public the brutal violence unleashed by Pakistani forces since last many months.

Several videos were posted on social media platforms, including by JAAC, showing people gathered in large numbers on the streets of Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Bokhara and Mandhol to express their anger against the Pakistani authorities.

"Once again, the people of Rawalakot took to the streets in support of the Action Committee and raised their voices against the forces' brutal violence," JAAC posted on X.

A large number of women and children carrying flags held a protest rally in Bokhara and chanted slogans like "Inquilab ayega" (revolution would take place). Similarly, thousands of women and children held a protest rally in the Mandhol area of PoK's Poonch district.

JAAC alleged that several people were injured in firing by Pakistani security forces in Rawalakot and also urged the international human rights groups and media to monitor the situation in PoK. The video shared by JAAC on X shows several people gathered in a room while a man was undergoing treatment. In the video, a man said that many people were injured after security forces open fired at people in PoK. They also vowed to continue the protest.

–IANS

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