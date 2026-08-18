When Manoj Bajpayee spoke about the weight of his massive guilt

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) The National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee once spoke about the weight of a massive guilt that he bore through a generous part of his life.

An old clip from his conversation with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows him talking about the guilt of sacrificing the company of his parents.

He said in the video, “The biggest thing that I gave up, which you will relate to a lot, that is with my parents, especially with my mother. In this entire 20 years, I have never spent more than 10 days with her. A feeling, a strange kind of guilt is still in me, that in the race to achieve my dream, I left the company of my parents. When I called my parents for the screen award, the first award I was getting. They had come for two days. As we were talking, on the way, she said, ‘Son, remember one thing, one who has not achieved success is not a fool’. Only a mother can say this”.

“Once I had gone to Delhi to spend two days. I took a bath in the morning, and while combing my hair, I said, ‘Mother, how do I look? I look good, don't I?’. She said, ‘Son, on getting the fame and money, even a donkey looks beautiful’”, he added.

Manoj Bajpayee shared a close bond with his mother, Geeta Devi, who was a homemaker and an important source of strength throughout his life. The actor has often spoken about his parents’ sacrifices and their support during his difficult journey to becoming an actor.

Geeta Devi passed away on December 8, 2022, at the age of 80, after being unwell for around 20 days and undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital. Her death came roughly a year after the actor lost his father in 2021.

--IANS

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