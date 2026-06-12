'That group didn’t connect well': Jude Bellingham reflects on England’s Euro 2024 struggles

New York, June 12 (IANS) As he gears up for the FIFA World Cup 2026, England midfielder Jude Bellingham has admitted the national team struggled with off-field issues during UEFA Euro 2024, revealing that the squad lacked the togetherness needed despite reaching the final under former manager Gareth Southgate.

Reflecting on England’s campaign in Germany, where they reached the final but came under scrutiny for a series of underwhelming performances, Bellingham said the atmosphere within the squad was not ideal.

“At the Euros, I think we got a few things wrong off the pitch. I don't feel the group connected as well as it could have for a number of reasons,” Bellingham said while speaking to Lions’ Den as quoted by Xinhua.

England arrived at the tournament among the favourites to lift the trophy, but often struggled to hit top form, leading to growing criticism even as results went their way.

“We were seen as one of two or three teams that could win it, but we weren't playing well, which doesn't help. So even when we were winning, we didn't get the feeling that we were as happy as we should be,” he said.

The Real Madrid midfielder admitted that the memories of the tournament still leave him uncomfortable. “I still remember how I was feeling at the time. It always makes me feel a bit uncomfortable because it was such a bad situation,” Bellingham added.

Now preparing for England’s World Cup campaign under new head coach Thomas Tuchel, Bellingham is in contention for a starting role against Croatia on June 17 after impressing in Wednesday’s warm-up win over Costa Rica.

The 22-year-old also spoke about his close friendship with Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers, who is competing with him for a place in the side. “He is a top guy. He can get along with anyone and have conversations with anyone. He can be a bit loud. We have debates that turn into arguments a lot, but we get on like brothers, to be fair,” Bellingham said.

While Tuchel initially viewed both players as contenders for the same position, Bellingham believes their versatility has increased their chances of featuring together.

“The manager has made it very clear a lot of the time that we are playing for the same position. I know that has eased up a bit more now that he sees me playing more positions and Morgs playing more positions, but I honestly have no ill feelings when he is playing, and I'm not playing,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bellingham is expected to play a big role in England's FIFA World Cup campaign as the European nation looks to end their 60-year trophy drought.

--IANS

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