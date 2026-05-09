Tharun Moorthy clarifies meeting with Chiranjeevi had nothing to do with 'Thudarum' remake!

Chennai, May 9 (IANS) Malayalam director Tharun Moorthy, whose film Thudarum featuring Mohanlal had gone on to emerge a huge blockbuster, has now clarified that his recent meeting with Chiranjeevi had nothing to do with a Telugu remake of the film.

Taking to his Instagram page to post a picture of his meeting with Chiranjeevi, the ace Malayalam director wrote, "This is nothing related to a 'Thudarum' remake. I got a call from his team saying that Chiranjeevi sir wanted to meet me personally. I immediately took a flight and met him at his home."

Going on to give details of what they discussed, Tharun Moorthy said, "We spoke a lot about cinema and personal life. He detailed each and every sequence from all my movies — I was truly over the moon. The superstar of all time still watches and approaches movies with that same inner childlike excitement… yes, that’s what makes him special."

He concluded the note, saying, "Life is magical so far. Sometimes, the smallest moments make you dream even bigger. But how can I call this a small moment? This is a lifetime’s biggest excitement for me. Chiranjeevi… for a reason."

At present, Tharun Moorthy is directing 'Athimanoharam', featuring Mohanlal in the lead. Malayalam actress Meera Jasmine plays the female lead in this film in which Mohanlal plays a policeman called T S Lovelajan.

The film has triggered huge expectations as the ace director has joined hands with the Malayalam Superstar again for this project, after the phenomenal success of their blockbuster film 'Thudaram'.

Thudarum was such an emphatic success that its makers penned an emotional note of gratitude on the occasion of the film completing one year.

Rejaputhra Visual Media, the production house that produced the film, took to its Instagram page to express its gratitude. It had said, "One year of Thudarum (Heart symbol). A journey built on passion, patience, and so many people coming together to tell one story."

The production house went on to say, "Grateful for every artist, every technician, and every single person behind the scenes who made this possible. And to the audience and the exhibitors, thank you for watching, feeling, and carrying this with us."

For the unaware, the film emerged a huge blockbuster, collecting a whopping Rs 100 crore in just Kerala alone.

It may be recalled that Mohanlal had, at that point, put out a poster that read, "A new chapter in Kerala box office history. A 100 crore Kerala gross."

He also wrote, "#Thudarum storms into the record books with its first 100 crore mark exclusively at the Kerala box office! A milestone that we created together! Thank you, Kerala."

--IANS

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