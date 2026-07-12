Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor shares dreamy pictures from her wedding ceremony with Sharan Sharma

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Actress Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, who is known for her work in ‘Gram Chikitsalay’ and ‘Monica, O My Darling’, has shared the first set of photographs from her dreamy wedding ceremony with filmmaker Sharan Sharma.

The couple can be seen totally in love with each other as they enjoy every moment of their special day captured in the lens. While the actress opted for a red coloured saree, her husband was seen dressed to perfection in kurta pyjama of cream colour.

The actress wrote the lyrics of the song ‘Tu Hain Toh’ in the caption, as she wrote, “tu na toh ghar ghar nahi lagta tu hain toh darr nahi lagta”.

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi took to the comments section, and wrote, “Uff you guys. Congratulations”.

Actress Soni Razdan, who is the mother of Akanksha’s BFF Alia Bhatt, wrote, “ Omg. Can’t believe it, our baby got hitched and married to boot. Congratulations all round”.

The ceremony seemingly took place against an elegant floral backdrop, with only the couple’s nearest and dearest in attendance. One photograph shows Akanksha signing the official marriage papers, while another captures her sharing an effortless laugh with Sharan.

The couple is expected to host a reception in Mumbai on July 12. Details regarding the venue and guest list are still under the wraps. The couple reportedly began dating in 2022 but largely kept their relationship away from the public eye.

Akanksha comes from a family associated with the entertainment industry. She made her acting debut with the streaming film ‘Guilty’, earning attention for her performance alongside Kiara Advani. She later appeared in ‘Ray’, ‘Gram Chikitsalay’, and ‘Monica, O My Darling’.

--IANS

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